Loci Capital Sells The Islander Resort In Islamorada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loci Capital Group, LLC (“Loci”), a private real estate investment firm and HHM Hotels, announced the successful sale of The Islander Resort, a 139-room independent resort in Islamorada, Florida. The partnership acquired its interest in the property in January 2021 through Loci's inaugural opportunistic fund.

Located on 22 acres in the Florida Keys, the resort features oceanside bungalows and bayside townhomes. Loci and HHM Hotels sourced the investment following the disruption of the original sale process during the COVID-19 pandemic, acquiring the property at an attractive basis with favorable seller financing. The investment reflected the partnership's conviction in the long-term appeal of the Florida Keys and the opportunity to enhance the resort through targeted capital improvements and operational execution.

“This exit represents the culmination of nearly six years of intensive asset management work. I am incredibly proud of the results,” said Damien Greenwood, Head of Hospitality at Loci Capital.“The ownership group executed a comprehensive renovation and repositioning of The Islander Resort including entitling the resort for future expansion, which proved highly attractive to buyers. We are grateful for our partners' collaboration throughout the investment.”

HHM Hotels served as a key partner throughout the investment lifecycle, holding an ownership stake from the initial deal through to the recent sale. Under the partnership, the hotel underwent a substantial renovation program spanning the resort's accommodations, dining, and outdoor amenities. Improvements included the renovation of all 25 two-bedroom bayside townhomes and the 114 oceanside bungalows, the addition of Drift, an oceanfront restaurant, and enhancements to the resort's outdoor activities and guest amenities.

“This sale continues our progress in realizing investments and returning capital to our investors despite a difficult capital markets environment,” added Casey Wilson, Managing Principal and Head of Investor Relations at Loci Capital.“Our ability to continue divesting assets and achieving our target returns reflects the discipline we bring to acquisition pricing, business plan execution, and partner selection. The Islander is another example of that approach translating into results for our investors.”

About HHM Hotels

HHM Hotels is an award-winning hotel management and investment company that operates a portfolio of resorts and full-service and select-service hotels across the United States and Canada. HHM Hotels is in major hospitality markets from coast to coast, and is a leading manager of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG hotels, while also operating over 50 independent luxury and lifestyle hotels. Additional information can be found at hhmhotels.com.

About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a middle market private real estate investment firm based in Florida and focused on opportunities throughout the Southeastern United States. Formed to bridge the gap between allocator-style capital markets expertise and operator-level execution, Loci employs a“continuity of expertise” model across the sourcing, structuring, and management of its investments. The firm's senior leadership has deep experience in the development, redevelopment, repositioning, and conversion of assets across real estate sectors. For additional information, visit locicapital.com.

Contacts

Loci Capital

Casey Wilson, Head of Investor Relations

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+1.929.294.9403

HHM Hotels

Joe Heck, Sr. Vice President of People Support

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+1.215.238.1046 Ext. 2922

