Saviynt Achieves United States Fedramp® Class D (High) Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saviynt delivers the most complete identity security FedRAMP Class D offering, bringing full capabilities for Identity Management (IGA), Privilege Access Management (PAM), and Application Access Governance (AAG) across humans, nonhumans and AI agents together within a single certification boundary

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saviynt, the leader in identity security for AI, today announced that it has achieved FedRAMP® Class D (High) Certification - the program's High Assurance class - following an independent assessment by a Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) against the highest federal security standard. Saviynt's FedRAMP Class D offering brings together full Identity capabilities for Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), and Application Access Governance (AAG) for humans, nonhumans and AI agents within a single certification boundary.

The milestone extends Saviynt's identity security platform into some of the federal government's most demanding environments, enabling federal agencies, and organizations supporting the federal government to deploy these capabilities under stringent federal security requirements.

“Organizations should expect their identity security provider to keep raising the bar, and that is exactly what we do,” said Sachin Nayyar, CEO, Saviynt.“Achieving FedRAMP Class D Certification reflects the standard we set for security across Saviynt. While this certification applies to our federal offering, it also demonstrates our commitment to the security rigor and operational discipline that organizations increasingly expect from their identity security partners. Unlike point-in-time certifications, FedRAMP requires continuous monitoring, ongoing testing and real-time security operations. Our customers will benefit from this always-on security posture, and more unified approach to securing identity and access.”

The milestone reflects Saviynt's investment in strengthening its security controls and operational practices for federal environments. The work required to meet FedRAMP Class D requirements also strengthens Saviynt's broader product security posture. While the Class D environment is built specifically for the federal market, the security practices and product improvements resulting from this work benefit Saviynt customers globally.

Federal agencies, government contractors, and other organizations supporting federal missions must manage access across employees, contractors, privileged users, applications, and non-human identities while meeting rigorous security, compliance, and Zero Trust requirements. Saviynt brings IGA, PAM, and AAG together on one platform, reducing the need to deploy, manage, and support separate identity tools across these functions. Saviynt also reduces the risks associated with gaps between silos of individual identity products that would have to be deployed independently otherwise.

“Federal organizations are under growing pressure to strengthen security while modernizing complex, mission-critical environments,” said Biff Lyons, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Managing Director, Government and Public Services Cyber Offering Portfolio Leader.“Saviynt's FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification provides organizations more options to modernize identity security. Through Deloitte's alliance with Saviynt, we look forward to helping agencies simplify access governance, streamline operations, and accelerate their Zero Trust journeys,” said Biff Lyons, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Managing Director, Government and Public Services Cyber Offering Portfolio Leader.

Saviynt's FedRAMP Class D (High) certified platform is designed to help organizations:



Expand governance coverage across employees, contractors, applications, privileged users, cloud resources, and non-human identities.

Improve access certification decisions with intelligent recommendations that give reviewers more context when determining whether access should be retained or removed.

Manage privileged access with greater visibility and control.

Strengthen application access governance through fine-grained access controls and separation-of-duties policies.

Support federal Zero Trust requirements under Executive Order 14028 and OMB M-22-09 through centralized identity management, least-privilege access, and stronger access governance.

Simplify procurement and program management by consolidating IGA, PAM, and AAG within one FedRAMP Class D offering, reducing the need to manage multiple identity vendors and contracts. Support CMMC compliance efforts for defense contractors with a FedRAMP-authorized identity security platform designed for sensitive government environments.



“Federal agencies need strong security controls without adding unnecessary complexity to their identity programs,” said Niraj Gopal, VP of Product Management, Federal and Sovereign Clouds at Saviynt.“With FedRAMP Class D Certification, agencies can use Saviynt across identity governance, privileged access, and application access governance rather than managing those functions through separate platforms.”

Saviynt's FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification builds on its existing federal presence, including its FedRAMP Moderate authorization, which has supported federal customers since 2019.

Additional Resources



Learn more about Saviynt for Federal

Learn more about Saviynt's FedRAMP authorization

Explore Saviynt Identity Governance and Administration

Learn about Saviynt Privileged Access Management

Read more about Saviynt Application Access Governance Read more on the blog Saviynt's FedRAMP Class D (High) Certification

About Saviynt

Saviynt is the identity security platform built to secure the modern enterprise. With Zuma, its complete AI security platform, Saviynt helps organizations build, run, and scale AI with confidence. The world's leading brands trust Saviynt to reduce risk, improve visibility, and support compliance while enabling business agility. For more information, please visit .

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