Fingermotion, Genius Group And Blueflare Sign Binding Agreements To Launch Geniuspark Alberta, With First High-Performance Computing Campus At Hanna, Alberta

Every GENIUSpark Alberta site intends to return a portion of funds towards training and reskilling via the Genius City model, and establish a local Community Investment Fund.

First site, Hanna Campus No. 1, is a $24.3 million, 2.4 MW HPC campus on a 20.2-acre site to be acquired in Hanna, Alberta.

Construction is planned to commence in December 2026 with first compute targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

Alberta has received more than 16 GW of data center connection requests against an interim grid limit of 1.2 GW, giving sub-10 MW sites with their own power a fast path to market [1] .

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., SINGAPORE and CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) (“FingerMotion” or the“Company”), Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ("Genius Group", or "GNS"), a leading AI-powered education group and BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. ("BlueFlare"), a Calgary-based developer of behind-the-meter power and data center infrastructure, today announced that they have signed binding agreements to form GENIUSpark Alberta Inc. ("GENIUSpark Alberta") and to build its first site, Hanna Campus No. 1. The agreements follow Genius Group's launch of GENIUSpark yesterday as a Community-first Data Center initiative and make Alberta, Canada the home of the first GENIUSpark joint venture.

GENIUSpark Alberta: The First GENIUSpark Joint Venture

GENIUSpark Alberta will be formed under a binding joint venture and shareholder agreement with FingerMotion holding 51% and Genius Group holding 49% of the initial issued share capital. The board consists of two directors from each company, and budgets, new sites, debt, new investors and related-party contracts all require the approval of both parties. FingerMotion leads the site acquisition, power, construction and data center management together with BlueFlare. Genius Group leads the branding, marketing, training and reskilling academy, future school and community program. Each site will be held in its own Alberta project company, targeted to be funded by a combination of equity and debt financing.

Each site has a target to pay 10% of its net profit into a locally governed Community Fund, and Genius Group will deliver Genius City programs, including schooling, entrepreneurship and reskilling into the jobs each site creates. The partners intend to develop a Genius City serving the full cluster of sites, beginning with a feasibility study at a proposed energy park in east-central Alberta. Genius Group's education platforms will also have priority access to GENIUSpark capacity at 10% below its best market price.

The first site, Hanna Campus No. 1, is located on a 20.2-acre site in the Town of Hanna, east-central Alberta, contracted for acquisition by the Hanna project subsidiary. The site plans to launch a first phase of 3 MW of grid power from ATCO and 2.4 MW of HPC capacity running 432 GPU servers, with the option to add up to 3 MW of BlueFlare's own natural gas generation.

The total project cost for Hanna is estimated at $24.3 million, targeted to be funded with approximately $14.4 million of non-recourse project debt and $9.9 million of equity contributed in proportion to the partners' ownership. Construction is planned to begin in December 2026, with first compute targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

The first phase of the site is planned to be live within six months of first power, and at full capacity Hanna is designed to generate more than $24 million in annual revenue. Closing is subject to customary conditions, including completion of the land purchase, the grid connection agreement, project financing and regulatory approvals.

Hanna is the pilot site for the Alberta roll-out. Under the agreements, further sites are approved once Hanna sustains an average of at least $1.64 per chip-hour at 70% utilization, or once a new site has contracts or prepayments for at least half of its capacity and a lender commitment, while site, permitting, and power work on the next sites can begin during the Hanna ramp-up.

GENIUSpark Alberta targets an initial 100 MW of HPC capacity and a stretch goal of 1 GW, and the partners intend to consider a listing of GENIUSpark Alberta on the TSX or Nasdaq at the appropriate time.

Why Alberta: Power, Speed and Community

TrendForce forecasts global data center power demand to rise 31% this year to 161 GW, and to reach 490.7 GW by 2030, leaving a projected 268 GW gap against available grid capacity [ 2 ]. Alberta sits at the center of that gap: large-load connection requests in the province climbed above 16 GW, against an interim limit of 1,200 MW for new loads of 75 MW or more through 2027 and 2028. GENIUSpark Alberta sites are sized below 10 MW and can bring their own behind-the-meter power, allowing them to move in months rather than waiting years in the grid queue.

Nearly $200 billion of U.S. data center projects, across about 120 projects, were blocked or delayed in the first half of 2026, and a Gallup survey found that seven in ten citizens oppose a data center in their local area [ 3 ]. The partners believe the GENIUSpark model addresses the growing demand for a community-first power and compute solution.

Jolie Kahn, CEO of FingerMotion, said "Hyperscale and technology companies are signing up to 15-year, multi-billion-dollar contracts for powered capacity, for which construction is a multi year process, thus one of the scarcest assets in digital infrastructure today is a site you can energize in months. GENIUSpark Alberta takes FingerMotion beyond powered land into owning the compute that runs on it. With BlueFlare's and FingerMotion's power and infrastructure and Genius Group's community model, Hanna is the first step in what we believe can become one of Alberta's leading high-performance computing platforms."

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, said "Yesterday we announced the launch of GENIUSpark as a community solution for the next era of computing. Today we are pleased to have signed our first joint venture to build the GENIUSpark model in Alberta. FingerMotion and BlueFlare have the power, site-development and construction capability. Genius Group has the community reskilling and treasury model that directly benefits the local community."

Unit Economics Built for Alberta

Under the GENIUSpark model, each full 9.9 MW site is targeted to generate more than $100 million in annual revenue at a target net profit margin of up to 35%, with a goal of providing more than $3 million a year invested in the local Community Fund and more than 1,000 students, entrepreneurs and workers trained each year.

The partners target site capex of $9.85 million per MW of compute, using refurbished servers bought in bulk, modular halls and BlueFlare's own power, and all-in project cost of $10.1 million per MW against an industry average of $17.6 million per MW for a new data center in the U.S. and Canada before any chips are installed [ 4 ].

Landon Ruszkowski, CEO of BlueFlare, said "Small sites with their own power are how Alberta wins in high-performance computing. We design, build and operate each site ourselves, generate power behind the meter, and avoid the multi-year transmission queue. Hanna will be built by Albertans and staffed locally around the clock, and it sets the template for every GENIUSpark Alberta site that follows, with the jobs, the investment and a share of the profits staying in the community."

Following signing, the partners will incorporate GENIUSpark Alberta and Hanna Campus No. 1 Inc., complete the Hanna land purchase, grid connection and project financing, and make the required regulatory filings ahead of construction.

Sources

[1] McCarthy Tétrault,“Alberta faces a surge in AI data centre power demand: AESO responds with phased connection plan,” June 6,

[2] TrendForce,“Data Center Power Demand to Rise 31% in 2026; Grid Gap to Widen from 2028,” September 16, 2026.



[3] Gizmodo, citing Data Center Watch and Gallup,“Nearly $200 billion worth of data center projects have been blocked or delayed this year,” September 21, 2026.



[4] Cushman & Wakefield, 2026 Data Center Development Cost Guide, September 3, 2026.



About BlueFlare

BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc. is an Alberta-incorporated developer, engineer and constructor of behind-the-meter energy and high-performance compute infrastructure operating under the“From Wellhead to Workload” platform. BlueFlare originates, designs, builds and supports co-located natural gas generation, high-performance compute and bitcoin mining sites across Western Canada, integrated by its proprietary BALATM (BlueFlare Adaptive Load ArchitectureTM) load-following platform. BlueFlare self-performs design, procurement, construction and commissioning on its programs. BlueFlare is a subsidiary of BlueFlare Group Holdings Inc. Additional information is available at .

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNGR) is a technology company that has historically served the mobile payment, recharge and data-analytics markets in the People's Republic of China. Through its relationship with BlueFlare Energy Solutions Inc., the company is developing behind-the-meter powered high performance computing capacity in Alberta for high-performance computing clients. Additional information is available at .

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding GENIUSpark Alberta's intended model, targets, capacity, costs, timing, revenue, net profit, community benefits, further sites, any future listing, and the closing of the Hanna Campus No. 1 project. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will", "plan," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "continue," or comparable terminology. The intended model and targets are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended as binding projections, forecasts or guarantees, and depend on assumptions including compute pricing, utilization, power and construction costs, and the availability of project financing and customer contracts, which are not yet in place. Closing of the Hanna project is subject to conditions including the land purchase, grid connection, project financing and regulatory approvals, and there is no assurance that it will close on the terms described or at all. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the companies cannot predict with accuracy, and may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the additional factors under the heading "Risk Factors" in FingerMotion's Periodic Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as supplemented by its Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in FingerMotion's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. None of Genius Group, FingerMotion nor BlueFlare assumes any obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of any party's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

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