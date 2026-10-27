Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kin Communications (“Kin”), Canada's Leading Investor Relations Agency, is pleased to announce that presentations from the Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference, held on October 22, 2026, are now available on the Kinvestor YouTube channel. Access replays: Hosted by Arlen Hansen, President & CEO of Kin Communications and host of The Kinvestor Report, Kinvestor Day 2026 (KD26) featured a full day of company presentations, live investor Q&A sessions, and an expert panel discussion examining current trends across the resource sector. “There's a tremendous amount happening across the mining and energy sectors, and it's encouraging to see such strong investor interest and engagement,” said Arlen Hansen.“Kinvestor Day is about creating meaningful connections between companies and investors, and we're pleased to let everyone know that this year's presentations and roundtable are now available on YouTube. These replays offer investors an opportunity to revisit the discussions, discover new companies, and hear directly from the people working in these sectors. Whether you joined us live or are catching up through the replays, thank you for your interest, and I hope to see you at our next event.” Presenting Companies

Pacific

Time (PT) Company Name Ticker(s) 7:00 am First Phosphate Corp. NASDAQ: PHOS; CSE: PHOS; OTCQX: FRSPF 7:20 am Tiger Gold Corp. TSXV: TIGR; OTCQB: TGRGF 7:40 am Sitka Gold Corp. TSXV:SIG; OTCQB:SITKF 8:00 am Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF 8:20 am Visionary Metals Corp. TSXV: VIZ; OTCQB: VIZNF 8:40 am CanCambria Energy Corp. TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF 9:00 am Scorpio Gold Corp. NASDAQ: SGLD; TSXV: SGLD; OTCQB: SRCRF 9:20 am Syntholene Energy Corp. TSXV: ESAF; OTCQB: SYNTF 9:40 am Cambria Gold Mines Inc. TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF 10:00 am The Bull Market Playbook Roundtable Discussion 10:40 am Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. TSXV: MANU; OTCQB: MAUUF 11:00 am Mogul Mountain Ventures Corp. TSXV: MOGL; OTCQB: MGMVF 11:20 am Altura Energy Corp. TSXV: ALTU; OTCQB: ALTUF 11:40 am Coppernico Metals Inc. TSX:COPR; OTCQB:CPPMF 12:00 pm Rackla Metals Inc. TSXV: RAK 12:20 pm Nations Royalty Corp. TSXV:NRC; OTCQX:NRYCF 12:40 pm Eastport Critical Metals Corp. TSXV: EVI; OTCQB: EVIIF 1:00 pm Alex Metals Corp. TSXV: ALX; OTCQB: ALXMF 1:20 pm Homeland Uranium Corp. TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF 1:40 pm EraNova Metals Inc. TSXV: NOVA; OTCQB: STXPF 2:00 pm Amarc Resources Ltd. TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF 2:20 pm Graphite One Inc. TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF



About Kin

Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series. For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website.

About Kinvestor

At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net, follow us on X at @KinvestorHQ, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

For event inquiries, contact:

Kin Communications

604-684-6730

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