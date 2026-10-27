Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing
| Pacific
Time (PT)
|Company Name
|Ticker(s)
|7:00 am
|First Phosphate Corp.
|NASDAQ: PHOS; CSE: PHOS; OTCQX: FRSPF
|7:20 am
|Tiger Gold Corp.
|TSXV: TIGR; OTCQB: TGRGF
|7:40 am
|Sitka Gold Corp.
|TSXV:SIG; OTCQB:SITKF
|8:00 am
|Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
|TSXV: ROOF; OTCQB: ROOOF
|8:20 am
|Visionary Metals Corp.
|TSXV: VIZ; OTCQB: VIZNF
|8:40 am
|CanCambria Energy Corp.
|TSXV: CCEC; OTCQB: CCEYF
|9:00 am
|Scorpio Gold Corp.
|NASDAQ: SGLD; TSXV: SGLD; OTCQB: SRCRF
|9:20 am
|Syntholene Energy Corp.
|TSXV: ESAF; OTCQB: SYNTF
|9:40 am
|Cambria Gold Mines Inc.
|TSXV: CAMB; OTCQX: CAMVF
|10:00 am
|The Bull Market Playbook
|Roundtable Discussion
|10:40 am
|Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.
|TSXV: MANU; OTCQB: MAUUF
|11:00 am
|Mogul Mountain Ventures Corp.
|TSXV: MOGL; OTCQB: MGMVF
|11:20 am
|Altura Energy Corp.
|TSXV: ALTU; OTCQB: ALTUF
|11:40 am
|Coppernico Metals Inc.
|TSX:COPR; OTCQB:CPPMF
|12:00 pm
|Rackla Metals Inc.
|TSXV: RAK
|12:20 pm
|Nations Royalty Corp.
|TSXV:NRC; OTCQX:NRYCF
|12:40 pm
|Eastport Critical Metals Corp.
|TSXV: EVI; OTCQB: EVIIF
|1:00 pm
|Alex Metals Corp.
|TSXV: ALX; OTCQB: ALXMF
|1:20 pm
|Homeland Uranium Corp.
|TSXV: HLU; OTCQB: HLUCF
|1:40 pm
|EraNova Metals Inc.
|TSXV: NOVA; OTCQB: STXPF
|2:00 pm
|Amarc Resources Ltd.
|TSXV: AHR; OTCQB: AXREF
|2:20 pm
|Graphite One Inc.
|TSXV: GPH; OTCQX: GPHOF
About Kin
Kin Communications is a full-service investor relations agency delivering last-mile IR services, with a strong focus on the natural resource sector. Through the Kinvestor brand, Kin also creates opportunities for investors and public companies to connect through its virtual investor conference series. For more information about Kin Communications, please visit our website.
About Kinvestor
At Kinvestor, we create powerful opportunities for investors to connect with both established and up-and-coming public companies in the mining, technology, and energy sectors on a free to join virtual platform. Kinvestor aims to foster long-term relationships with investors, thought leaders and the media through our virtual conferences and interview series The Kinvestor Report. For more information visit kinvestor.net, follow us on X at @KinvestorHQ, or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
For event inquiries, contact:
Kin Communications
604-684-6730
...
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