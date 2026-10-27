CARICOM Technology Company And Google Partner Novacore Labs Sets Course For Caribbean Expansion Under Aibotics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IDB findings on regional digital trade reinforce AIBotics' Jamaica-first strategy to pursue mapping, drone services and automation opportunities across CARICOM

MIAMI and KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics, Inc. (OTCID: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the“Company”) today outlined a Jamaica-first expansion strategy for NovaCore Labs intended to bring commercial technology services to selected markets across the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). Building on its October 14, 2026 acquisition of specified NovaCore operating assets from PlayJamaica Limited, AIBotics plans to use the Jamaica operation's existing capabilities in drone services, geospatial mapping and automation to develop a repeatable, locally supported service model before entering additional markets.

The opportunity is increasingly cross-border. In a September 30, 2026 analysis, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) reported that Latin American and Caribbean exports of digitally delivered services expanded from $18.5 billion in 2005 to $87.7 billion in 2024. Yet trade among economies within the region accounted for only 8.4% of their 2023 digitally deliverable services exports. These broader Latin American and Caribbean figures are not CARICOM-specific estimates, but they illustrate the untapped potential for providers that can serve neighboring markets.

A World Bank economic update released in October 2026 projected 2.2% growth across Latin America and the Caribbean for the year, while identifying AI adoption, productivity improvements and technical training as pathways to stronger performance. AIBotics believes that applying advanced technology to real commercial needs-supported by trained personnel and consistent service delivery-offers an opportunity in Caribbean markets even amid modest overall regional economic growth.

Private-sector activity also demonstrates the value of an established regional operating presence. In August, global travel retailer Avolta announced a majority investment in Penha Duty Free Group, an established retailer operating across five Caribbean markets. That separate transaction has no connection to AIBotics, but illustrates how companies in other industries are using local platforms and relationships to pursue growth across multiple island economies.

For NovaCore, AIBotics intends to evaluate potential demand in tourism and hospitality, infrastructure and property surveying, mapping, facility operations and other areas where drones, geospatial information and robotics can solve practical problems. Rather than treating CARICOM as one uniform market, management plans to assess prospective territories individually based on customer demand, partners, regulations, staffing and service economics. No new country launch, cross-border contract or deployment is being announced.

“Our goal is to make Jamaica a base from which we can serve a wider Caribbean market, not simply a place to test technology,” said Gregory Moore, Chief Executive Officer of NovaCore Labs Limited.“Businesses across the islands often face similar challenges in mapping, inspection and service delivery. We intend to build dependable capabilities here, develop the people who can support them and pursue regional customers where our services can deliver clear commercial value.”

NovaCore's acquired operating assets include commercial drones, service robots, mapping equipment, software and related field capabilities. The Company intends to build on relationships previously developed with the University of Technology, Jamaica, and the University of the West Indies Global Campus as it explores workforce development and technical training. Any new institutional program, additional investment or regional entry remains subject to funding, local requirements and necessary agreements.

“The opportunity is not limited to the size of any one island market,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer of AIBotics.“The IDB's findings point to significant room for cross-border digital services to develop. Our focus is to build a real operating business in Jamaica, establish services customers will pay for and expand into additional Caribbean markets when demand and execution support it.”

AIBotics intends to assess progress and update investors through customer opportunities, agreed service engagements, development of local technical capacity and practical arrangements for serving new territories.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. is a global technology company building a platform around AI-enabled robotics, autonomous systems and intelligent automation. The Company focuses on applying advanced technologies to real-world environments through strategic partnerships, technology development and international market relationships. AIBotics seeks to identify, develop, implement and scale solutions that improve machine operations, automate business processes and expand the practical use of artificial intelligence in the physical world. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expansion of NovaCore operations, customer demand, service offerings, AI and LiDAR capabilities, workforce programs, regional growth, revenue milestones and contemplated capital deployment. The intended US$1 million budget is not fully funded or deployed by virtue of this announcement; financing is subject to availability and the Company's contemplated Regulation A offering. Contractual earn-out thresholds are not forecasts. Plans may be affected by financing availability, retention and development of personnel, transfer or consent requirements for contracts, regulatory permissions, customer demand, competition, public procurement, technical performance and operational execution. No projects, partnerships, revenues or regional expansion are guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, subject to applicable disclosure obligations.

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