CLE Announces Insulated Garage Doors In Cleveland With Opener Included

Illustrative CLE garage door; opener not pictured. Product details are confirmed in the estimate.

Installed packages start at $1,899 for insulated single doors and $2,199 for double doors, including a Chamberlain B3000 opener and tax.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CLE Garage Door Repair & Installation has introduced insulated garage-door packages that combine a replacement door, a Chamberlain belt-drive opener and standard installation for Cleveland-area homeowners. The Avon-based company has published the included equipment, opening sizes and installed prices so homeowners can compare the same scope of work when planning a replacement.

The insulated single-door package is $1,899 for an 8-by-7-foot or 9-by-7-foot opening. The insulated double-door package is $2,199 for a 16-by-7-foot opening. Tax is included in both prices, and each purchased door includes one Chamberlain B3000 opener with standard installation.

The specified door is a white C.H.I. model 2251 with raised panels and no windows. C.H.I. describes model 2251 as a steel door with polystyrene insulation and a vinyl back. The included B3000 uses a belt drive and provides battery backup and myQ smartphone control.

The standard replacement scope includes removal and disposal of the existing door, new tracks, springs and hardware, and installation of the new door and opener. Windows, different finishes, taller or wider openings, electrical changes and other special work require a separate written quote.

Publishing the combined scope makes a distinction that matters when reviewing estimates: a door-only price and a door-and-opener package cover different work. A useful comparison identifies the opening size, insulated construction, opener model, removal, hardware, installation and tax before comparing totals. The number of doors and openers should also be clear; the CLE package includes one opener per purchased door.

Homeowners researching insulated garage doors in Cleveland can review the company's garage door installation information before requesting an estimate. CLE begins with a free 30-minute measurement and estimate visit to confirm the opening, product fit and proposed installation scope. An inquiry requests contact and does not book an installation appointment or collect payment.

Insulation should be evaluated as part of the whole garage. An insulated door alone does not heat the space or guarantee a particular energy saving. Walls, ceilings, air gaps and how the garage is used also affect conditions inside. CLE confirms product choices and installation requirements in the written estimate rather than treating every garage opening as the same project.

The current door-and-opener package page lists the available sizes, included equipment and estimate-request option.

About CLE Garage Door Repair & Installation

CLE Garage Door Repair & Installation provides residential garage-door repair, spring replacement, opener service and installation, and new-door installation in Cleveland and surrounding communities. Its office is at 37040 Colorado Avenue, Unit 1, Avon, OH 44011. The main business telephone number is (440) 298-8220.

Casey Gauss

CLE Garage Door Repair & Installation

+1 4402988220

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CLE Announces Insulated Garage Doors in Cleveland With Opener Included News Provided By CLE Garage Door Repair & Installation October 27, 2026, 13:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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