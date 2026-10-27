Real Estate Pros Team Up For Powerhouse Event Focused On How To Thrive In Today's Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Derek Carlson

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agents are struggling as home sellers now outnumber buyers by 63%, the biggest gap since the post-recession housing crash.

Because of this, newbies and seasoned pros alike are scrambling for strategies to keep their pipelines full, land new listings, and most importantly, close more transactions.

And ONE TALKS, The Real Estate Growth Conference is bringing 12 experts to the stage to share strategies that work in today's hyper competitive market that agents at all levels need to achieve exactly that.

This full-day event at Caloosa Sound Convention Center focuses on lead generation, listings, business systems and professional relationships.

Attendees will have access to a full day of education and networking for just $1 at the ONE TALKS, The Real Estate Growth Conference. Organizers priced the event to ensure that literally every real estate professional can afford to attend, learn the valuable strategies that will be presented, and thrive in today's tough market. Agents and brokers alike will benefit from the information and contacts they'll receive.

The conference will bring together 12 speakers, some of the most respected authorities in the real estate industry, for a program focused on the work that drives a real estate business: generating leads, winning listings, building a recognizable brand, improving profitability and developing systems that support consistent production.

But this event isn't just about information-it's about action.

“Real estate agents don't need another day of talk without a plan to put it to work,” said Derek Carlson, CEO and qualifying broker of Realty ONE Group MVP and a featured ONE TALKS speaker.“We want them to leave with ideas they can use, people they can call and a clearer direction for their business. At one dollar, we're making it easier for agents to get in the room.”

The featured speaker lineup includes Craig Proctor, Ricky Carruth, Jeff Glover, Levi Lascsak, Shawn French, Derek Carlson, Mindy Sylvester, John Huffman, Bryce Lawrence, Lauren Maxwell, Jeff Hiatt and Laurel McGarel.

The program combines individual presentations and a panel discussion, giving attendees a range of perspectives on business growth, leadership and navigating the real estate market. Sessions will address practical strategies for attracting clients, strengthening relationships, building a brand and turning daily activity into a more consistent business.

Veteran agent, Top Producer, and one of the event's speakers, Mindy Sylvester says,“In this challenging market, it's more important than ever for agents to have the skills, knowledge and mindset to succeed. With so many agents leaving this business, this is a great time for agents to learn specialized skills that will not only set them apart, but grow their business to new heights. This one day event with the best real estate thought leaders in the country is going to be the perfect opportunity for agents to learn things that will take their business to the next level.”

And it's not just about traditional real estate topics. Today's fragmented, multichannel marketing environment requires agents to show up wherever buyers and sellers might be, which means they need to master multimedia and social media.

Levi Lascsak, an agent, video creator, and serial entrepreneur will share his insight on this valuable topic. He says,“Everyone and their dog has a buyer focused youtube channel. We've cracked the code on getting sellers from youtube with a 100% local audience. This is a unique blue ocean strategy right now for you to be the first in your market to have a seller focused youtube channel.”

For Florida's real estate community, the conference also creates an opportunity to build connections beyond the next transaction. Agents, brokers and industry professionals can exchange ideas and develop relationships throughout the day, with a happy hour following the program.

ONE TALKS will run from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., and a lunch break is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.

General admission is $1 per person. Each attendee must have an individual ticket. Registration and event information are available at OneTalksFlorida.

Jeremy Knauff

Spartan Media

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Real Estate Pros Team Up for Powerhouse Event Focused on How To Thrive in Today's Market News Provided By Spartan Media October 27, 2026, 13:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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