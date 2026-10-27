Physician And Author Danielle Ofri To Be Honored At Bellevue Literary Review's 25Th Anniversary Celebration

Danielle Ofri will be honored at BLR's 25th Anniversary Celebration on November 12 in New York City

Jonathan LaPook, CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent, will host the event.

The award-winning literary journal devoted to health, illness, and healing marks a quarter century of creativity and community

- Danielle Ofri, editor-in-chief of Bellevue Literary ReviewNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bellevue Literary Review (BLR), the award-winning and nationally recognized literary journal devoted to health, illness, and healing, will host its 25th anniversary celebration on November 12 at The Century Club in New York City, marking a quarter-century of creativity and community centered around the human experience of medicine.The event will honor Danielle Ofri, who co-founded BLR in 2001 and whose vision has helped it grow into a full-spectrum literary arts organization. Ofri-physician, author, editor, executive director, and occasional cellist-has led BLR through all of its 25 years, helping to shepherd the journal into an independent nonprofit after it lost its academic home during the height of the Covid pandemic.Ofri is one of the foremost voices in the medical world today. She is a practicing internist at Bellevue Hospital, a clinical professor of medicine at NYU, and a physician-author who writes extensively about the human side of medicine. Her writing appears in the New York Times, The New Yorker, and the Atlantic, and her eighth book-The Body Knows How to Die-is due out in early 2027.“Medicine treats disease, but storytelling tends to the person,” Ofri notes.“For 25 years, BLR has been a space where illness is not reduced to diagnosis, and healing is understood as something that creativity can help us grapple with.”The November 12 celebration will be hosted by Jonathan LaPook, CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent, and will feature remarks by Martin J. Blaser, who co-founded BLR with Ofri, and Saleem Hue Penny, award-winning poet and BLR's associate poetry editor.For more information about Bellevue Literary Review and its anniversary celebration, visit the BLR website.~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Stacy Bodziak

Bellevue Literary Review

+1 929-925-5401

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Physician and author Danielle Ofri to be honored at Bellevue Literary Review's 25th Anniversary Celebration News Provided By Bellevue Literary Review October 27, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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