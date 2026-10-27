Sharon K. K. Hill, Highlighted By Influential Women, Champions Economic Growth And Opportunity Across Henry County

MCDONOUGH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive Director of the Henry County Development Authority Draws on Experience in Broadcasting and Human Resources to Strengthen Business Retention, Workforce Development, and Strategic PartnershipsMcDonough, Georgia – Sharon K. K. Hill is the Executive Director of the Henry County Development Authority, where she leads strategic initiatives that promote economic growth, business investment, workforce development, and the expansion of existing industries across Henry County. Her specialties include economic development, business retention and expansion, workforce development, and strategic partnerships. In her role, she fosters collaboration among business, government, education, and community leaders, working to position Henry County as a premier destination for business and innovation. Known for a collaborative leadership style, she brings a rare blend of communication skills, people expertise, and economic insight to the communities she serves.Sharon's career began in an unexpected place. While still in high school, she started working at a gospel radio station, an experience that introduced her to the power of clear, engaging communication. She went on to work in mainstream radio and television, where she sharpened her ability to connect with audiences and explain complex topics in accessible ways. Those early years in broadcasting gave her a foundation in storytelling and public communication that continues to serve her as she explains the value of economic development to residents and stakeholders.From broadcasting, Sharon moved into human resources, where she built a successful career that included serving as an HR Director. In that work, she developed expertise in organizational leadership, employee relations, performance management, and talent development. Her years in human resources gave her a deep understanding of what employers need from their workforce and what employees need to thrive, insight that now informs her approach to workforce development and business retention at the county level.In 2022, Sharon joined the Henry County Development Authority as Established Industry Manager. In that role, she strengthened relationships with local businesses and supported initiatives designed to improve the region's economic competitiveness. Her success in building trust with existing industries led to her appointment as Executive Director in 2025. Today, she guides the authority's efforts to attract new investment while ensuring that the companies already invested in Henry County have the support they need to grow.Sharon earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, a historically Black college and university. She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management, the Georgia Economic Developers Association, the Southern Economic Development Council, and the International Economic Development Council. These memberships reflect her commitment to professional excellence and to staying connected with leaders across her field.Sharon attributes her success to a lifelong commitment to learning. She studies, reads extensively, and seeks out the best available information so that she can continue growing personally and professionally. She also makes a point of treating others with the same respect, kindness, and honesty she hopes to receive. Because she believes knowledge is most valuable when it is shared, she works to explain complex subjects clearly. Trust built on integrity, compassion, and respect has been the foundation of her career and her leadership.The best career advice Sharon has received is not to be afraid to fail. Some of her most valuable lessons have come from setbacks, which she has found stay with a person and shape how they grow as a leader. In her view, failure is not an ending but an opportunity to learn, adapt, and return stronger. Facing challenges with resilience and a willingness to learn has helped her build confidence, make better decisions, and continue developing throughout her career.For young women entering economic development, Sharon's advice is to be prepared and to take every opportunity to grow. She notes that leadership carries challenges that often go unseen, especially for women. Others may see confidence and professionalism without recognizing the weight of the difficult decisions and responsibilities that leaders carry. She encourages young women to remain authentic, trust their abilities, and rely on resilience, preparation, and perseverance. True strength, she believes, comes not from appearing perfect but from leading with courage, compassion, and integrity, even when the path is difficult. She also encourages emerging leaders to prepare for opportunities they cannot yet see.Sharon sees one of the biggest challenges in her field as helping people understand what economic development does and why it matters. Many residents do not realize how much business and industry shape a community, from creating quality jobs to strengthening the local economy. In Henry County, industries contribute roughly 12 to 13 percent of the tax base, revenue that helps offset property taxes and supports public services and infrastructure.That challenge also presents an opportunity. Sharon sees room to improve how the value of economic development is communicated, and the Henry County Development Authority now uses its website, Facebook, and LinkedIn to educate the community, share success stories, increase transparency, and build public support.Integrity and honesty are the values that guide Sharon in her work and personal life. She keeps her commitments because she believes trust comes from keeping one's word. When difficult news must be shared, she delivers it honestly and promptly, believing that bad news does not improve with time. She communicates openly, addresses challenges as they arise, and treats people with dignity and respect. Transparency, accountability, and compassion have been the foundation of her professional and personal relationships.From a high school job at a gospel radio station to the helm of a county development authority, Sharon has built a career defined by communication, service, and continuous learning. Her blend of broadcasting experience, human resources expertise, and economic development leadership makes her a trusted partner for businesses and community leaders alike. Through her commitment to integrity and collaboration, Sharon K. K. Hill is helping Henry County grow stronger, more competitive, and more prosperous for the people who call it home.Learn More about Sharon K. K. Hill:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Sharon K. K. Hill, Highlighted By Influential Women, Champions Economic Growth And Opportunity Across Henry County News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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