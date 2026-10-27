Final Days To Fill A Vehicle: Pet Food Drive Ends Oct. 31

Reno Corvette Club members load pet food donations at Michael Hohl Chevrolet in Carson City, Nev., on Oct. 3, 2026, in support of Feeding Pets of the Homeless' annual Fill a Vehicle campaign.

Six dealerships across Colorado, California and Nevada encourage last-minute donations to help pets of people experiencing homelessness

- Genevieve Frederick, Founder and PresidentCARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With just days remaining, Feeding Pets of the Homeless is urging communities across Colorado, California and Nevada to help fill vehicles with pet food and supplies before its annual Fill a Vehicle campaign ends Saturday, Oct. 31.Throughout October, participating automotive dealerships have transformed showroom vehicles into collection points for dog and cat food and pet supplies. Donations will be distributed to local organizations serving people experiencing homelessness or low income families and their companion animals."For someone experiencing homelessness, a pet is often their most important source of companionship, comfort and stability," said Genevieve Frederick, founder and president of Feeding Pets of the Homeless. "With just days left, we're encouraging everyone to make a donation and help keep these beloved pets fed and by the side of the people who love them."Participating DealershipsColoradoFaricy Chrysler Jeep, 4950 New Car Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923CaliforniaSwickard Chevy of Thousand Oaks, 3440 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362Greenwood Chevrolet, 270 San Felipe Road, Hollister, CA 95023Subaru Sherman Oaks, 5747 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91401NevadaSubaru of Las Vegas, 6455 W. Roy Horn Way, Las Vegas, NV 89118Michael Hohl Chevrolet, 3700 S. Carson St., Carson City, NV 89701How to HelpCommunity members can drop off unopened dog or cat food and pet supplies at any participating dealership through Oct. 31. Those unable to donate are encouraged to spread the word and rally friends, family and local businesses to participate.What began more than a decade ago at Michael Hohl Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac in Carson City has grown into a multistate effort, bringing communities together to help pets in need.For more information, visit .###About Feeding Pets of the HomelessFeeding Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and the human/animal bond, which is vital in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. Pets offer solace, protection and companionship. Many pet owners with limited resources often put their animals' needs first. Our mission is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets, easing the burden on their guardians. For more information, visit .

Kristen Furleigh, MBA

Feeding Pets of the Homeless

+1 775-391-0732

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Final Days to Fill a Vehicle: Pet Food Drive Ends Oct. 31 News Provided By Feeding Pets of the Homeless October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights



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