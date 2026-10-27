EPISODE 5 OUT NOW: REVENGE TAKES WING AT THE NIGHT HERON IN 'FLIGHT OF THE FALLEN'

“New Episode Out Now · EPISODE 5,” then“Hilary Morrow as JoJo Holloway, live at the Night Heron,” and finally“Flight of the Fallen · Season 2 · Streaming now · @nocturnehall.”

The occult-noir audio drama traces an Ottoman legend carved in basalt to the Night Heron stage and the full version of the show's theme song, 'Wicked Wings'

- Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator and showrunner.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Episode 5 of Dupont Investigations, Flight of the Fallen, is streaming now everywhere you listen to podcasts. Convinced the creature kills for revenge rather than hunger, occult private investigator Torsten Somersby phones his friend Evren Gültekin, an antiquarian whose tale of a grieving shepherd, a lost battle, and a basalt lion from the real Hittite-era quarry at Yesemek suggests the killings may be older and stranger than anyone guessed.

Torsten and his partner Nigel Clemmons then return to the Night Heron to press Greta Hahn's formidable boss, JoJo Holloway, for the rest of the story. JoJo is voiced by New York-based singer, actor, and comedian Hilary Morrow, who takes the stage with the 1915 standard 'I Ain't Got Nobody' before the night ends with a scream and a rush of wings. The episode closes with the full version of 'Wicked Wings,' written and performed by co-creator Bryce Bowyn. Gem Aydın joins the cast as Evren Gültekin and also served as the season's Turkish editor.

“This episode is a showcase for the musical talent in our cast,” said Marc Benjamin Langston, Dupont Investigations co-creator and showrunner.“Hilary Morrow brings a classic jazz standard to the Night Heron's stage, and Bryce Bowyn unleashes the full version of 'Wicked Wings,' the song he wrote for the show with the creature in mind.”

New listeners can start anywhere. Season 1, The Scourge from Carthage, runs six episodes, and Season 2 has been streaming since its September 1 premiere. Across both seasons, Dupont Investigations has now surpassed 26,000 IAB Tech Lab-certified downloads and is climbing. Flight of the Fallen runs six episodes, with new installments every other Tuesday through the November 10 finale.

Dupont Investigations is the brainchild of Washington, DC-based co-creators and showrunners Marc Benjamin Langston (he/him), a long-form writer and attorney, and Bryce Bowyn (he/him), an electropop musician and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health. Both are DC Arts and Humanities Fellows, recognized for their contributions to Washington as a world-class cultural capital.

Additional Media Resources:

●Explore the show's hand-annotated visual case file to meet the world of the series

●Online press kit with hi-res artwork, the full cast list, and synopses: nocturnehall/dupont-press

●Follow @nocturnehall on Instagram for previews and cast reveals

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Marc Langston

Nocturne Hall

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EPISODE 5 OUT NOW: REVENGE TAKES WING AT THE NIGHT HERON IN 'FLIGHT OF THE FALLEN' News Provided By Nocturne Hall October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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