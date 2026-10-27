FMA EXPANDS MEDIA CAPABILITIES, WELCOMES TIM WALSH AS HEAD OF MEDIA AT THE ID AGENCY

Tim Walsh joins The ID Agency as Head of Media on October 27, 2026.

From right to left: Victor Carrillo, CEO The ID Agency and Tim Walsh, Head of Media for The ID Agency alongside Greg Jacobs, Chief Commercial Officer of F=ma with James Schiefer, Board Member and CEO of F=ma.

Media strategist and agency founder joins F=ma to build industry-leading paid media solutions for automotive and enthusiast brands

- Victor Carrillo, CEO of The ID Agency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- F=ma, an enthusiast-led automotive and motorsports storytelling ecosystem, today announced that Tim Walsh has joined The ID Agency as Head of Media, expanding the agency's capabilities in paid media strategy and execution for automotive and enthusiast brands. Walsh will lead the evolution of The ID Agency's media offering, bringing an integrated, performance-driven approach designed to help brands connect with audiences and drive measurable business growth.

The appointment marks another step in F=ma's mission to unify car culture and motorsports into a scalable platform, bringing together media, live experiences, marketing and creative capabilities to help brands reach automotive enthusiasts more effectively.

“Tim brings a combination of deep media expertise, entrepreneurial experience and a practical understanding of what brands need to drive growth,” said James Schiefer, Chief Executive Officer of F=ma.“His addition strengthens The ID Agency's ability to deliver more integrated solutions for partners, connecting smart strategy and precise execution with the audiences and communities that matter most.”

Walsh brings 17 years of experience developing and executing integrated media strategies across digital, traditional and emerging channels, including search, paid social, programmatic, connected TV, streaming audio, linear television, print, radio and out-of-home. Most recently, he founded SHIFT Media in 2020, building a boutique media and performance marketing agency serving brands across a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, financial services, travel and hospitality, food and beverage, healthcare, education, outdoor and luxury retail.

“We're excited to expand our core specialties at The ID Agency by welcoming Tim Walsh to our organization. His addition to the team means we can offer our clients comprehensive media services, including digital, TV and print placement, plus a great deal more,” stated Victor Carrillo, CEO of The ID Agency.“With years of experience in the automotive industry, Tim understands the changing media landscape and will allow us to help clients target their messaging even more precisely. The ID Agency is able to provide these expanded services to both our existing clients as well as new prospects to continue delivering the highest level of multimedia communications that The ID Agency is already known for."

Prior to founding SHIFT Media, Walsh held media leadership roles at Schiefer Media and SCS, supporting growth and audience engagement for an extensive portfolio of leading automotive aftermarket brands including Bilstein, Classic Industries, Royal Purple, Edelbrock and Prestone. His broader agency experience includes work with Marriott, Wyndham, DREAM Hotel Group, TCL, the Los Angeles Zoo, CooperVision and Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

For Walsh, joining The ID Agency represents an opportunity to build a media business that reflects the changing needs of brands and the growing opportunity within automotive and enthusiast culture.

“It takes a lot to pull me away from running my own outfit for the last six years, but The ID Agency, within the F=ma group alongside GRIDLIFE, RACER and 321 Action Action, is creating something insanely special across the car culture and motorsports universe, and I wanted to be part of it,” said Walsh.“As a car and motorcycle enthusiast, I was already well aware of how this collective was disrupting the landscape. I couldn't say no to the opportunity to build a first-class media business unit around brands' needs and how they operate today. That opportunity doesn't come around often, at the individual or brand levels.”

Walsh takes a consultative approach to media, working with brands to identify their core business objectives and translate them into clear strategies, measurable outcomes and actionable paths to growth. He is also known for building high-performing teams that combine deep media expertise with emerging technologies to improve efficiency, sharpen execution and deliver results.

“Between The ID Agency's deep experiential roots in enthusiast and car culture, the 41-plus years of media planning and buying heritage in the automotive aftermarket that James Schiefer's F=ma leadership brings, and our ability to draw proprietary first-party data insights across the group's portfolio, brands can be very excited about the potential for partnership,” Walsh added.

Within F=ma, The ID Agency will continue to build on its experiential and marketing foundation while expanding its ability to connect strategy, paid media and audience insights. Combined with the reach of RACER, the live experiences of GRIDLIFE and the creative production capabilities of 321 Action Action, the expanded offering gives brands more opportunities to engage automotive enthusiasts through an integrated platform built around culture, community and measurable performance.

Together, F=ma's companies offer brands a connected platform spanning media, live events, marketing strategy, creative production and original entertainment-helping partners reach automotive enthusiasts through authentic cultural experiences at scale.

Madeline Zeringue

Z Flight Communications

+1 575-405-0307

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F=MA EXPANDS MEDIA CAPABILITIES, WELCOMES TIM WALSH AS HEAD OF MEDIA AT THE ID AGENCY News Provided By Z Flight Communications October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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