Dataknox Solutions Achieves Emerald Status as a Seagate Partner

An unusual introduction rapidly evolved into a highly productive working relationship

- Shayan Lamei, director of marketing for Dataknox Solutions

NEWARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dataknox Solutions, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure managed services provider (MSP), has achieved Emerald status in the Seagate Partner Program following an unusual introduction at CES 2026 and a rapid ramp up in customer deployments.

Having worked with Seagate products for years, from gaming systems to enterprise storage deployments, Dataknox sought to introduce itself and discuss several large-capacity storage opportunities for enterprise customers. Seagate, it turns out, had opted for private, invitation-only meetings rather than a booth on the show floor this year. Undeterred, Dataknox knocked on the door where those meetings were held and offered its own brief introduction. The bold approach paid dividends almost immediately.

Within days, Dataknox and Seagate began working together on small scale trial projects, validating supply on enterprise storage SKUs and building trust through execution. In a matter of months, the partnership greatly expanded, sourcing more than 5,000 enterprise hard drives across multiple customer projects, helping support data center expansions, AI infrastructure deployments and enterprise storage upgrades during one of the most supply-constrained markets in recent memory. These efforts resulted in Dataknox achieving Emerald status in the Seagate Partner Program.

“Great partnerships are not defined by the products you buy. They are built on trust, communication, and a shared commitment to solving customer challenges,” said Shayan Lamei, director of marketing for Dataknox Solutions.“Seagate has consistently gone above and beyond to help us navigate an incredibly challenging market, keeping critical customer projects on schedule when availability mattered more than price. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and excited for what lies ahead.”

The Seagate Partner Program is focused on collaboration, earned trust and going the extra mile to support partners throughout the sales cycle. Seagate Partners gets access to industry-leading technology solutions that enhance data management, security and scalability and bring them closer to achieving business objectives.

Organizations seeking to expand or modernize their enterprise storage infrastructure can contact Dataknox to discuss sourcing, deployment and full-lifecycle support.

About Dataknox Solutions Inc.

Dataknox, a full-spectrum IT infrastructure partner and MSP, empowers enterprises and AI-driven organizations to manage complex asset lifecycles. From sourcing technology and providing SLA-based hardware support to secure IT asset disposition, Dataknox delivers scalable solutions through a single, sustainability-focused platform. Trusted by global IT, data center and AI teams, Dataknox simplifies infrastructure management while extending the useful life of IT investments and maximizing value recovery and environmental responsibility. Learn more at .

Nick Olsen

PR Return for Dataknox

+1 312-432-9407

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Dataknox Solutions Achieves Emerald Status as a Seagate Partner News Provided By PR Return October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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