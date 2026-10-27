Global Peace For Israel Highlights 'NAZA: The Real Story' Through Community Outreach And Screenings

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global Peace for Israel (GPFI), a South Florida based organization advocating for truth, security, and a civil society capable of confronting terrorism and Islamist extremism, is introducing its audiences to the independently produced documentary“NAZA: The Real Story” through community outreach, discussions, and planned screenings.

Created by three independent filmmakers, the documentary examines the war in Gaza and challenges narratives presented in the original“NAZA” film through firsthand testimony, battlefield footage, and visual evidence.

GPFI's outreach includes sharing information about the documentary with community leaders, educators, policymakers, journalists, and prospective screening hosts across its national and international network.

These activities follow an October 20 webinar hosted by GPFI featuring filmmaker Ariel Averbuch. Participants heard directly from Averbuch about the documentary and discussed opportunities to bring it to theaters, communities, and educational settings.

GPFI also plans to host screenings where audiences can meet co-creators Roi Danino and Ariel Averbuch, ask questions, and discuss the evidence and accounts presented in the film.

“This film deserves to be seen and discussed,” said GPFI Founder Ayellet Aviv.“We value the opportunity to introduce our audiences to the filmmakers and encourage people to examine the testimony and evidence for themselves.”

“We made 'NAZA: The Real Story' because the people who witnessed this war firsthand deserve to be heard,” said Roi Danino, an IDF reserve lieutenant colonel and co-creator of the documentary.“As the original 'NAZA' reaches theaters, audiences need the opportunity to examine the evidence and hear the accounts our film brings forward. We appreciate opportunities to present our independently produced work to new audiences.”

The filmmakers are also expected to attend“The GPFI White Tie for America,” the organization's upcoming fundraising event in New York City. The evening will bring together national security experts, policymakers, philanthropists, journalists, and community leaders, giving attendees an opportunity to meet the creators and learn about their work.

“The men and women of the IDF are heroes whose courage and sacrifice deserve to be recognized,” said Ariel Averbuch, an IDF reserve major and co-creator of the documentary.“Through this film, we want audiences to understand the truth of what they faced.”

Watch“NAZA: The Real Story”:



Contribute directly to the filmmakers' campaign:



Learn about GPFI's initiatives and upcoming events:



Adrienne Mazzone

TransMedia Group

+1 561-908-1683

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Global Peace for Israel Highlights 'NAZA: The Real Story' Through Community Outreach and Screenings News Provided By Global Peace for Israel October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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