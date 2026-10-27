Eve Security CISO Dikla Shabtay Wins 2026 Category Herizon Award

Recognition honors women transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries, and the globe

- Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence GroupAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the 2026 Herizon Awards has named Dikla Shabtay of Eve Security a winner in the category of Emerging Leader - Transformed an Industry. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes women who are changing how the world works.The 2026 Herizon Awards honor 57 winners across five nominee roles and four countries, spotlighting women whose leadership has moved individuals, teams, companies, industries, and the globe.Dikla was recognized for how she connects cybersecurity, AI and business strategy in a fast-moving market, playing a critical role in Eve's runtime innovations in AI Agent Security and Governance."These women aren't waiting for the world to change. They're the ones changing it," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Dikla stood out because her work as CISO reflects what Herizon is about: real change, led by women, that reaches well beyond a single team."Suggested quote:"I'm honored to be recognized in the 2026 Herizon Awards," said Dikla Shabtay, CISO of Eve Security. "This award belongs to the team and the community who made the work possible. I hope it opens doors for the women coming up behind us."To learn more about the 2026 Herizon Awards, visit:About Eve SecurityIn contrast to the surface-level visibility of legacy vendors and surface-level behavioral insights, Eve's intelligent agent in the loop AI Agent Security and Governance platform goes beyond surface-level behavior insights with deeper behavioral insights and more precise controls to manage AI agent risk. By verifying agent's true operational intent, Eve quantifies financial, business and security risks more accurately, applying a broad range of self-improving, dynamic controls inline through existing enforcement points. Eve's mission is to support the continued adoption of AI agents in the enterprise by giving security teams an efficient and accurate way to understand and control AI agent risk.About the Herizon AwardsThe Herizon Awards recognize women who are transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries, and the globe. Every nomination is read and scored by the Herizon nomination reviewers, experienced business professionals who give transparent feedback and detailed scoring.About Business Intelligence GroupBusiness Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual award programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. For more information, visit bintelligence.ContactEliana StarbirdChief Nominations OfficerBusiness Intelligence Group+1 909-529-2737...

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Eve Security CISO Dikla Shabtay Wins 2026 Category Herizon Award News Provided By Eve Security October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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