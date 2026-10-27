Nexphrase Takes Real-Time AI Coaching Beyond Sales To Interviews, Negotiations And Team Meetings

NexPhrase suggests what to say next during live conversations, from job interviews to team meetings.

What is new in NexPhrase: Autopilot, no meeting plugins, better-timed suggestions, Voice ID, a practice partner and coaching that learns.

The new NexPhrase desktop app works with any meeting app on Mac and Windows, and suggestions now arrive about 28 percent faster in internal testing.

- Sukhman Singh Sandhu, CEO and Founder of Amplinyx Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amplinyx Inc. today announced a major update to NexPhrase, its real-time AI communication coach. NexPhrase now coaches any conversation without setup, works alongside any meeting app on Mac and Windows without plugins, and delivers shorter, better-timed suggestions. The update reflects a year of work since NexPhrase's public launch in October 2025.

NexPhrase launched with a focus on sales, but early users brought it into team meetings and one-on-ones too, where sales-style coaching did not fit. NexPhrase now lets users pick the moment (team meeting, 1:1, sales conversation, job interview or negotiation) or simply start talking. It works out the context as the conversation unfolds.

What's new:

. Coaching that starts with one click. Autopilot picks the right context, recognizes returning contacts, and afterward organizes the conversation with a title, the people involved, the outcome and notes it remembers for next time.

. Works with any meeting app. The new desktop app captures system audio natively on Mac and Windows, so NexPhrase works with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or a call placed from the computer, with no plugin or bot joining the meeting. The app is now 7.5 MB, down from 2.1 GB.

. Fewer, better-timed suggestions. NexPhrase waits until the other person has finished speaking before it suggests a reply, and keeps suggestions short. In internal testing, median time to a suggestion fell from 3.66 seconds to 2.62 seconds, and overly long suggestions fell from 25 percent to 8 percent.

. Voice ID. NexPhrase learns the user's voice so it knows who is speaking, and it holds up across different microphones. It can be set up from a practice session. Recognizing other people by voice is off unless they consent.

. A practice partner. Users can rehearse a conversation with an AI role-play partner, with a brief they can edit, before the real one.

. Coaching that learns. After each real conversation, NexPhrase updates a structured memory of what worked and what didn't. It checks new lessons against old ones so contradictions don't pile up. Practice sessions never change it.

"The hardest conversations aren't only sales calls," said Sukhman Singh Sandhu, CEO and Founder of Amplinyx Inc. "They're the interview you've prepared for all week, the raise you're asking for, the one-on-one you're dreading. NexPhrase now meets you in all of them. You press start, and it helps you find the words while the conversation is still happening, not the next day."

Pricing and availability

The update is available now at nexphrase on the web and as desktop apps for Mac (macOS 13 or later) and Windows. A free plan includes 30 minutes of coaching a month. Paid plans start at US$29 a month, and a Team plan for 3 to 100 users is US$89 per user a month. All prices are listed publicly, with no demo required.

NexPhrase has also opened a partner program for coaches, creators and career advisers who recommend it. Partners earn 30 percent of each referred customer's payments for their first 12 months.

About NexPhrase

NexPhrase is a real-time AI communication coach that suggests what to say during live conversations, including sales calls, interviews, negotiations and meetings. It runs on the web and as desktop apps for Mac and Windows.

About Amplinyx Inc.

Amplinyx Inc. is a Canadian technology company that builds AI tools for the moments people speak. Its products are NexPhrase and Phrasora, a voice dictation app that learns each user's vocabulary.

Sukhman Sandhu

Amplinyx Inc.

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NexPhrase Takes Real-Time AI Coaching Beyond Sales to Interviews, Negotiations and Team Meetings News Provided By Amplinyx Inc. October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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