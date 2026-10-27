Industrial Internet Of Things (Iiot) Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning

Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market

Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Share

Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Size

The Business Research Company's Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Insights Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is rapidly transforming the manufacturing and automation sectors by leveraging advanced technology to create more connected, efficient operations. As industries increasingly adopt intelligent solutions, the IIoT market continues to expand, driven by innovations in software, hardware, and services. Below is a detailed exploration of the market's size, growth factors, key players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size Set to Surpass $536 Billion by 2030

The IIoT market is on track to exceed $536 billion by the year 2030. This figure is part of the larger IoT ecosystem, which itself is expected to reach around $1,297 billion over the same period. IIoT accounts for roughly 41% of the overall IoT market. Within the vast Information Technology sector, projected to be worth $13,788 billion in 2030, IIoT will represent nearly 4% of the total market value. The market expansion is anticipated to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% up to 2030, reflecting strong momentum across industrial applications.

Request A Free Sample Of The Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Report



Key Drivers Accelerating Growth in the Industrial Internet of Things Market

One major factor propelling the IIoT market forward is the increasing adoption of smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 technologies. Industrial players are connecting sensors, machinery, and automated systems to boost production efficiency while trimming costs. IIoT enables real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making, which collectively reduce downtime and optimize resource allocation. This shift is expected to add approximately 1.5% to the annual market growth rate.

Another powerful growth stimulant is the rising demand for predictive maintenance solutions. Companies seek to minimize unexpected equipment failures and maintenance expenses by employing IIoT sensors that monitor vital machine parameters such as temperature, vibration, and pressure. Advanced analytics forecast potential faults before they occur, enhancing asset reliability and reducing costly operational interruptions. This driver contributes an estimated 1.0% to yearly market growth.

Access The Detailed Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Report Here



Operational efficiency and cost optimization also play a pivotal role in expanding the IIoT market. Industrial firms are under constant pressure to enhance productivity and cut expenses, prompting them to use IIoT technologies for asset tracking, energy management, process optimization, and waste reduction. Automated data collection replaces manual tasks and streamlines workflows, supporting faster decision-making and higher operational standards. This factor is projected to add around 0.4% to the market's annual growth trajectory.

How Plug-and-Play Sensors Are Shaping the Industrial Internet of Things Market

The rise of integrated, plug-and-play IIoT sensor platforms is revolutionizing industrial monitoring and maintenance. Such devices simplify deployment, enabling predictive maintenance and real-time equipment oversight with greater ease and reliability. For instance, in June 2024, Henkel Adhesive Technologies unveiled the Loctite Pulse, a smart monitoring solution that combines AI-powered analytics with six-parameter sensor data for rotating equipment. This innovation allows operators to identify early signs of wear, plan maintenance proactively, reduce downtime, and boost overall operational efficiency.

Why Software Will Dominate the Industrial Internet of Things Market by 2030

Among the core components of the IIoT market-hardware, software, and services-software is poised to become the largest segment by 2030, accounting for 39%, or $210 billion, of the total market value. This growth stems from surging demand for industrial analytics platforms, centralized device management systems, workflow orchestration software, remote operation tools, and condition monitoring applications. Advances in low-code and no-code software development, along with tighter integration of operational technology (OT) software with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES), further bolster this segment's expansion.

Details on IIoT Market Segmentation by Deployment, Connectivity, and End-Users

The IIoT market is categorized based on deployment models into cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid setups. Connectivity options include both wired and wireless technologies. End-user industries served by IIoT solutions span information technology and telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, oil and gas, energy and power, automotive, and various other sectors.

Asia-Pacific Leading the Industrial Internet of Things Market with Rapid Growth Potential

By 2030, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest IIoT market, valued at $216 billion, up from $104 billion in 2025. This represents a strong compound annual growth rate of 16%. The region's rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing base, widespread adoption of smart factories, and investment in automation and digital transformation underpin this growth. Additionally, improvements in 5G and industrial connectivity infrastructure, adoption of predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, and supportive government policies in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia contribute to the region's leading position.

United States Emerges as Largest National Market for IIoT by 2030

The United States is projected to hold the largest IIoT market share among individual countries by 2030, reaching $150 billion from $81 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 13%. Growth drivers include increased deployment of connected factory equipment, the expansion of edge computing applications in industrial environments, investment in intelligent supply chains and warehouse automation, and rising demand for digital twin technologies and process optimization. Additionally, private industrial wireless networks and ongoing infrastructure upgrades in energy, utilities, and transportation sectors contribute to this upward trajectory.

Significant Market Growth Opportunities Across Software, Hardware, and Services in IIoT

From 2025 to 2030, the combined hardware, software, and services sectors within the IIoT market are expected to generate over $259 billion in additional value. Software leads this growth with $130 billion, followed by hardware at $59 billion and services at $70 billion. Factors fueling this expansion include the rise of intelligent sensors and industrial gateways, growing demand for lifecycle management and system integration services, industrial data governance, autonomous production environments, improved connectivity and edge intelligence, and investments aimed at building resilient, scalable digital industrial ecosystems. These developments highlight the growing emphasis on operational visibility, production resilience, and data-driven decision-making within industrial automation and connected manufacturing.

Impact of Cybersecurity and Interoperability on the IIoT Market Landscape

The IIoT market exhibits moderate fragmentation, with the top 10 companies holding 21% of total revenue in 2025. Barriers to entry involve complex automation requirements, stringent cybersecurity standards, interoperability challenges, and the need for secure, scalable connected infrastructure. Leading players maintain strong market positions through diverse product offerings, well-established industrial partnerships, global technology and service networks, and ongoing innovation in IIoT platforms and connected automation. As demand rises for industrial connectivity, real-time analytics, predictive maintenance, and secure digital infrastructure, these companies are expected to deepen collaborations, drive product innovation, and expand regionally.

Top Companies Leading the Industrial Internet of Things Market in 2025

The foremost players in the IIoT market as of 2025 include:

1. Microsoft Corporation – 4% market share

2. Samsung Electronics – 3%

3. Amazon Web Services Inc. – 3%

4. SAP SE – 2%

5. Oracle Corporation – 2%

6. Accenture plc – 2%

7. Cisco Systems Inc. – 1%

8. Dell Technologies – 1%

9. Johnson Controls International plc – 1%

10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – 1%

Competitive Strategies Pursued by Leading IIoT Firms

Key companies are advancing the industrial automation landscape by integrating edge AI and connected manufacturing technologies. They leverage AI analytics and edge computing to enhance predictive maintenance capabilities and expand connected industrial infrastructure to accelerate smart manufacturing adoption. Cloud-based IoT platforms are increasingly used to improve data visibility and connectivity, strengthening their market position.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud Division at the Forefront of the IIoT Market

According to The Business Research Company, Microsoft Corporation led global IIoT sales in 2025 with a 4% market share. Its intelligent cloud division offers a range of services including cloud platforms, IoT solutions, edge computing, AI-driven analytics, and industrial data management designed to support connected manufacturing, predictive maintenance, and industrial automation initiatives.

Key Industry Players Supporting the IIoT Ecosystem

Besides those leading the market, other significant companies involved include Huawei Technologies, Hitachi Ltd., Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, IBM, Lenovo, Intel, NEC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell, PTC Inc., Panasonic Holdings, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Alibaba Cloud, and Toshiba Corporation.

Understanding the IIoT Market Value Chain: Suppliers, Distributors, and End Users

The IIoT ecosystem involves a wide range of participants. Raw material and component suppliers include Intel, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, Renesas, Microchip Technology, Broadcom, MediaTek, Marvell, Murata, TE Connectivity, Amphenol, Littelfuse, Belden, Molex, Advantech, Kontron, Lantronix, Digi International, Sierra Wireless, Telit Cinterion, and Semtech.

Wholesalers and distributors supporting the market encompass Arrow Electronics, Avnet, TD SYNNEX, Ingram Micro, Future Electronics, RS Group, DigiKey Electronics, Mouser Electronics, TTI Inc., Farnell Global, Rutronik, Heilind Electronics, Macnica Holdings, WPG Holdings, Redington, Exclusive Networks, Westcon Group, ALSO Holding, Esprinet, ScanSource, D&H Distributing, Bechtle, ASBIS Enterprises, and EET Group.

End users deploying IIoT technologies span major industrial and technology firms such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, ABB, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, General Electric, Bosch Rexroth, Mitsubishi Electric, Yokogawa, Hitachi, Cisco, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, PTC, Software AG, SAP, Huawei, Fujitsu, NEC, KUKA, and FANUC.

This comprehensive network of suppliers, distributors, and end users forms the backbone of the IIoT market, driving innovation, adoption, and continued growth as industries worldwide pursue the benefits of connected and intelligent manufacturing environments.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company ( ) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email:...

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT) Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.