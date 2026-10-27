Emergency Physician Who Treated The Wounded In Gaza Bears Witness In New Memoir, The Blood On My Hands

The Blood on My Hands: A Memoir of a Moral Catastrophe, by Dr. Mimi Syed with Dr. Helen Hwaihi

Dr. Mimi Syed outside the emergency entrance of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, 2024.

Dr. Mimi Syed, seen on CNN, NPR, and in The New York Times, writes with Palestinian physician Dr. Helen Hwaihi about what they saw inside Gaza's hospitals

- Dr. Mimi SyedSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American emergency physician Dr. Mimi Syed has released The Blood on My Hands: A Memoir of a Moral Catastrophe (Blue Ear Books), a firsthand account of her two medical missions to Gaza in 2024, written with Dr. Helen Hwaihi, a Palestinian physician who served alongside her.Dr. Syed worked at Al-Aqsa and Nasser hospitals from August 8 to September 5 and from December 3 to December 31, 2024, treating critically wounded civilians during mass-casualty events. The memoir brings readers to her side in the emergency department, documenting what she witnessed through the stories of individual patients and asking readers to confront the human cost of the world's silence.In August 2025, Dr. Syed was barred from returning to Gaza while carrying medical supplies and baby formula, an episode reported by Haaretz and Mother Jones.Her testimony has reached audiences through CNN, NPR, ABC News, the BBC, Democracy Now!, The Washington Post, Haaretz, and Mother Jones. She contributed photographs to The New York Times feature in which 65 doctors, nurses, and paramedics described what they saw in Gaza, and she appears in Al Jazeera's Emmy- and Peabody-winning documentary Kids Under Fire. She has presented at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Columbia Journalism School, and the University of California, San Francisco, and gave testimony at the Gaza Tribunal.About the AuthorsDr. Mimi Syed is a board-certified emergency medicine physician, an assistant clinical professor at the University of Washington and Washington State University, and a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Born, raised, and trained in Chicago, she lives in Washington State with her husband and three children. She can be reached at....Dr. Helen Hwaihi is a Palestinian physician in Gaza whose residency training in emergency medicine was halted by the war. She served alongside Dr. Syed at Nasser and Al-Aqsa hospitals in 2024 and continues to care for her community as a volunteer.Book DetailsTitle: The Blood on My Hands: A Memoir of a Moral CatastropheAuthors: Dr. Mimi Syed with Dr. Helen HwaihiPublisher: Blue Ear BooksFormat: PaperbackPublication date: September 2026Available on Amazon

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Emergency Physician Who Treated the Wounded in Gaza Bears Witness in New Memoir, The Blood on My Hands News Provided By Pubvendo LLC October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional



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