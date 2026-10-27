Harvest Snaps Turns Up The Taste With Salsa Verde Baked Veggie Snacks

Calbee America's Harvest Snaps

Harvest Snaps limited batch Salsa Verde

Limited-Batch Variety Pairs Bright, Mexican-Inspired Flavor with Real Veggie Nutrition

- Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Calbee's Harvest Snaps is giving its veggie snack lineup a zesty twist with Salsa Verde Baked Veggie Snacks, a limited batch offering arriving on shelves in February 2027. Inspired by the growing popularity of Mexican and Latin American flavors1, the new variety pairs a lively taste profile with the real veggie nutrition that remains central to the Harvest Snaps brand.Made with farm-picked green peas as the #1 ingredient and baked with avocado oil for a light and airy crunch, the Salsa Verde crispy snaps feature a bright and tangy, satisfying flavor with a craveable kick that comes from a thoughtful blend of green bell pepper, jalapeño, tomato, and lime. Every serving delivers 5g of protein and 4g of fiber, plus is certified gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified, and free of the common allergens wheat, soy, nuts, peanuts, and eggs.Said Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc.,“Consumers are embracing global, authentic flavors2 and looking for snacks that bring more excitement to their routines – but at the same time, they don't want to sacrifice nutrition. Our new Harvest Snaps Salsa Verde snaps give shoppers the benefits of real veggies paired with satisfying crunch and a vibrant, unexpected taste to discover.”Harvest Snaps Salsa Verde Baked Veggie Snacks are available for retailers to order now and carry February 2027 through January 2028. The LTO flavor joins the better-for-you brand's year-round lineup that includes Lightly Salted, Tomato Basil, White Cheddar, Zesty Ranch, Mango Chile Lime, and Caesar.About Calbee America, Inc.A snack pioneer for over 70 years, Calbee America, Inc. creates fun, great-tasting snacks that harness nature's gifts for better-for-you lifestyles. Its Harvest Snaps family features veggie- or fruit-forward snacks delivering protein, fiber, and nutrient-dense ingredients. Calbee's Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to mainstream salty snack aisles. Learn more at HarvestSnaps and CalbeeAmerica or follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.1 Market size: Growth Market Reports - Salsa Verde Market 2025–20342 Circana“Snack Unwrap”, Mar 2026 (p.3);###

Shaina Ostroff

Reach Public Relations

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Harvest Snaps Turns Up the Taste with Salsa Verde Baked Veggie Snacks News Provided By Reach Public Relations October 27, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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