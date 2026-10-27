Cyberattack Hits Italian Lawmakers’ Email Accounts, Including Meloni’s
(MENAFN) A cyberattack targeting the computer systems of Italy’s Chamber of Deputies disrupted the email accounts of several lawmakers, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to reports published Tuesday.
The incident affected the chamber’s wider IT infrastructure but was contained by its technical team, according to reports.
Officials at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister’s office, clarified that the compromised account belonging to Meloni was not the one she uses for official government communications.
Representatives of the Chamber of Deputies said the incident did not pose an emergency, noting that cyberattacks of this kind occur on a daily basis.
“All protective measures have been implemented,” including through coordination with the National Cybersecurity Agency, officials said.
The response could involve temporarily disabling certain functions within the computer systems, a step officials described as a routine security procedure.
They added that similar cyberattacks and attempts to place pressure on IT infrastructure appeared to have increased in recent days, with other national, European and international institutions also facing such incidents.
The incident affected the chamber’s wider IT infrastructure but was contained by its technical team, according to reports.
Officials at Palazzo Chigi, the prime minister’s office, clarified that the compromised account belonging to Meloni was not the one she uses for official government communications.
Representatives of the Chamber of Deputies said the incident did not pose an emergency, noting that cyberattacks of this kind occur on a daily basis.
“All protective measures have been implemented,” including through coordination with the National Cybersecurity Agency, officials said.
The response could involve temporarily disabling certain functions within the computer systems, a step officials described as a routine security procedure.
They added that similar cyberattacks and attempts to place pressure on IT infrastructure appeared to have increased in recent days, with other national, European and international institutions also facing such incidents.
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