Gujarat, Three Other States Approve Agreement To Resolve Long-Pending Narmada Issues

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Gujarat and three other states have approved a memorandum of agreement (MoU) aimed at resolving long-pending issues related to the Narmada project, marking a step towards greater coordination among the states sharing the river's waters.

The agreement was approved at the 15th meeting of the Review Committee of the Narmada Control Authority (RCNCA), held in New Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the meeting, while the chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan joined virtually.

The memorandum had been reached at the committee's previous meeting in July this year.

Its approval is expected to provide a basis for further discussions on outstanding issues concerning the Narmada project, with the Centre and the four participating states adopting a collaborative approach to finding solutions.

The meeting also discussed the need to address other pending matters through dialogue, mutual understanding and cooperation.

The approach reflects an effort to build consensus among the states and the Union government on issues that have remained unresolved for years.

The Narmada is a major source of water for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, supporting agriculture, public welfare and regional development.

Coordination among the states is central to ensuring the effective utilisation of the river's water resources and addressing competing requirements.

The approval of the agreement is an important step in strengthening inter-state coordination, although further discussions will be required to resolve other outstanding issues related to the project.

The meeting was held in the context of the Centre's emphasis on cooperative federalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah also cited in the state government's statement as guiding inter-state cooperation.

Gujarat Chief Secretary M K Das joined the meeting through video conferencing. Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Dr Vikrant Pandey, and other senior officials also participated alongside Patel.