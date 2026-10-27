'Zero Tolerance For Corruption': Odisha CM Warns Govt Officials

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 27 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday warned corrupt officers and employees, saying that governance is no longer being run from ivory towers and that the government has been reaching out to people and listening to their concerns on the ground.

Addressing the state-level observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 at the Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan here, Majhi said,“The public grievance hearing programme of our government is an important initiative to prevent corruption at the grassroots level. Through this programme, people bring to the notice of their ministers and the Chief Minister the corruption they face, and action is taken accordingly.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister administered the integrity pledge to officials and other participants at the event.

“The Vigilance Department is the eyes and ears of good governance. Good governance is not only limited to formulating policies and schemes, but its real meaning is to completely prevent corruption and ensure that government funds reach the intended beneficiaries in full,” he added.

He said the state government has been taking extensive measures to make Odisha Vigilance more efficient and stronger.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile) system, Majhi said technology has been used by Modi to eradicate corruption at the grassroots level.

The system has completely stopped the diversion and leakage of funds and is a blessing for the poor.

“Our government has adopted three strategies to combat corruption: a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, intelligence-based legal action irrespective of an official's position or tenure, and punishment of officials arrested for corruption,” the Chief Minister outlined.

He expressed satisfaction that the Vigilance Department has been implementing these strategies fearlessly and professionally.

He said that over the past two-and-a-half years, Odisha Vigilance has taken action against one IAS officer, eight officers of chief engineer rank, two divisional forest officers, joint commissioners of Excise and the State Transport Authority, three deputy directors of mines, five tehsildars and four block development officers, besides several other officials.

Following convictions in corruption cases, 41 government employees have also been dismissed from service, while the pensions of 91 retired employees have been stopped during the period. The conviction rate of Odisha Vigilance stood at 50 per cent in 2025 and has risen to 65 per cent by September this year, Majhi said.

The Chief Minister also said the state government has approved the Odisha IT Policy to promote the use of modern technology. A Preventive Vigilance Research Wing is being formed within Odisha Vigilance to identify areas prone to corruption and persons involved in corrupt practices.

Referring to this year's theme,“Integrity for Prosperity”, Majhi said strong moral values, transparency and integrity were essential in the fight against corruption.

He urged government employees to demonstrate integrity and dedication and called upon everyone to make integrity a way of life.