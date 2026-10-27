India And Russia Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation, Collaboration In Science And Technology

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with the visiting Russian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, in New Delhi on Tuesday with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, expanding collaboration in science and technology and cultural exchanges.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 in New Delhi. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P Radhakrishnan, held a bilateral meeting with a Russian parliamentary delegation led by H E Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Parliament House today on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, boosting trade, and expanding collaboration in science, technology and cultural exchanges for the mutual benefit of both nations," the Vice President's Secretariat wrote on X while sharing details about the meeting.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi, discussing bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities to deepen parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

“Pleased to meet the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In his address at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Monday, Volodin noted that the BRICS countries are united in recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development.

“We represent countries with different political systems, economic models, and traditions. But we are united in building a multipolar world, respecting different approaches and national legislations, and recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development,” said Volodin.

Volodin highlighted that, over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world and a just world order.

“The relations between our countries within BRICS are an example of effective cooperation, where sovereign states work on mutually beneficial terms, developing their economies and improving the well-being of their citizens,” said Volodin.

Volodin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the forum in New Delhi and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vyacheslav Volodin began his working visit to India on Sunday and met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in New Delhi.

--IAS

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