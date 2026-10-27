Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale Starts October 28: Iphone 17, Samsung Phones To Get Discounts

E-commerce platforms in India regularly host major discount events ahead of the annual festive season.

These promotional periods typically see high traffic as buyers look for upgrades across various product categories.

Flipkart has officially shared details for its upcoming promotional event, the Big Bang Diwali Sale, which is scheduled to begin in India on October 28.

The e-commerce platform confirmed that the event will feature price reductions across multiple consumer electronics categories.

Shoppers can expect to read through various deals on laptops, televisions, and other household appliances during the sale.

As of the latest update shared on October 27, 2026, at 16:18 IST, the platform has highlighted several key products that will be available at reduced prices.

## Smartphone discounts and time-based deals

Smartphone discounts and time-based deals

The mobile phone category remains a central focus of the upcoming Big Bang Diwali Sale.

Flipkart confirmed the event will feature price cuts on several prominent smartphone models.

The list of discounted devices includes the newly launched iPhone 17 as well as the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

Beyond these flagship models, the platform has listed devices from Oppo, Vivo, Poco, Motorola, Realme, and Nothing.

The platform is also introducing time-based deals throughout the duration of the event.

These include specific evening sale windows and hourly offers, meaning individual prices and stock availability may fluctuate.

## Bank offers and final pricing considerations

Bank offers and final pricing considerations

Customers will be able to combine eligible product discounts with selected payment offers to maximize savings.

Flipkart has advertised an instant discount of 10% on eligible SBI credit and debit card transactions.

This banking benefit also extends to certain credit card EMI purchases made during the sale.

Additional financial benefits may be available through exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and the Flipkart Pay Later service.

For those purchasing a smartphone, the final effective price after applying bank offers and exchange bonuses will be the most crucial metric.

Consumers should compare the sale price with the phone's recent selling price before finalizing a transaction.

Actual savings will ultimately depend on the specific model, payment method, and eligibility for additional offers.