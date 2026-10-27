Suzuki Access 125 Or Honda Activa 125? Compare Mileage, Features And Service Costs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We compare the Suzuki Access 125 and Honda Activa 125 on on-road price, mileage, maintenance costs, and EMI options. Find out which scooter is the best pick for your family.

We bring you a detailed comparison between the Suzuki Access 125 and the Honda Activa 125. These two models rule the 125cc scooter market in India. We break down the ex-showroom and on-road prices, mileage, maintenance costs, and EMI details. This guide helps city commuters, first-time buyers, and families understand the practical benefits of each scooter.

The showroom prices of these two scooters show a difference of about Rs 8,000 after recent GST changes.

Suzuki Access 125:

Drum Brake Standard: Around Rs 82,185

Disc Brake Special Edition: Around Rs 87,827

Ride Connect Edition (with Bluetooth): Around Rs 89,000

The fully loaded top model touches the Rs 1 lakh mark. The base variant costs around Rs 94,000 to Rs 95,000 on-road in Delhi, including tax, registration, and insurance.

Activa 125 DLX: Around Rs 91,000

H-Smart variant with Smart Key: Around Rs 95,000

On-road price (Delhi): The DLX model easily crosses Rs 1.02 lakh.

Loan & Monthly EMI Calculation

We calculated the EMI for both scooters. You pay a Rs 15,000 down payment and take a 36-month loan at 10 percent interest. The Access 125 EMI comes to Rs 2,580 per month. The Activa 125 EMI costs Rs 2,810 per month. You pay Rs 230 extra every month for the Honda, which creates a total difference of Rs 8,100 over the loan tenure. Bank rates and credit scores can change these exact numbers.

Both scooters feature air-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engines with a CVT gearbox. The Access weighs 6 kg less than the Activa. This lighter weight gives the Suzuki quicker pickup at traffic signals and better agility with a pillion rider.

Meanwhile, the Honda engine delivers a very quiet and smooth ride at 50-60 kmph. The Suzuki returns 50-53 kmpl on highways and 45-50 kmpl in the city. The Activa gives 42-48 kmpl in city conditions. You save Rs 143 monthly on fuel with the Access, which equals about Rs 1,700 yearly. Both scooters cover around 240 km on a full tank, though the Activa has a slightly larger tank.

The Access scooter offers a massive 22-liter under-seat storage space. You can easily fit a full-face helmet and a laptop bag inside it. The Activa provides an 18-liter boot space. The Access Ride Connect edition features Bluetooth connectivity for call, SMS, and navigation alerts. The Activa DLX misses out on this feature. However, the Activa H-Smart edition offers a smart key, a find-my-scooter function, and a one-touch unlock system. Both models come equipped with bright LED headlamps.

Honda boasts a massive service network across the country. BikeDekho data shows the Activa family sold around 2.6 lakh units in March 2026. The Access sold 72,658 units in the same month. This huge sales volume makes Honda spare parts and service centers easily available everywhere.

The regular service cost for the first 10,000 km ranges between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 for both scooters. However, Honda spare parts cost slightly less. The Activa also commands a higher resale value than the Access after three years. Buyers can also check out the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Dio 125 in this segment.

The Suzuki Access 125 remains the best choice for budget-conscious buyers. It offers a lower starting price, cheaper on-road cost, 22 liters of extra storage, lighter weight, and slightly better fuel efficiency.

The Honda Activa 125 suits riders in smaller towns who need a strong service network. It also makes sense for people who want to sell their scooter after 3 to 4 years for a good resale value. Tech-savvy buyers will also appreciate its keyless smart features.