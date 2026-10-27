Lockton appoints Ahmad El Tawil as Executive Director and Chief Broking Officer for MEA

(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – – Lockton, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has appointed Ahmad El Tawil as Executive Director and Chief Broking Officer for the Middle East and Africa region.

Ahmad, who will be based in Lockton's Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) office, brings over 16 years of experience across the insurance sector, spanning both broking and underwriting. Ahmad joins Lockton from AIG, where he most recently served on the board of AIG MEA and led Financial Lines distribution across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He began his career in reinsurance broking, where he held a series of senior roles in specialty lines across the Middle East and Africa.

As Chief Broking Officer, Ahmad will lead the firm’s placement and market strategy, strengthening partnerships with insurers and reinsurers and broadening market access for clients. He will also play a key role in advancing Lockt’n’s digital, operational and regional growth agenda.

Naji Abboud, Senior Executive Officer at Lockton, said: "The MEA insurance market is entering a defining phase. Businesses across the region are growing in scale and sophistication, and the risks they carry are more interconnected, more far-reaching and more consequential than ever before. That opens the door for brokers who bring genuine expertise, not just access to capacity.

"Ahmad brings exactly that. Having worked on both sides of the table, he knows how insurers assess risk and how to make the market work harder for our clients. As our first Chief Broking Officer in MEA, he will work alongside our broking teams to further strengthen what we deliver across the region. I'm very pleased to welcome him to Lockton."

Ahmad El Tawil add“d: “Our mandate is simple: bring together strong talent, deep market relationships and the full strength of Lockton's capabilities across the region to deliver outstanding outcomes for clients. That means being creative in how we approach risk, relentless in representing the businesses we serve, and ambitious about what broking can deliver.

“Being independent means our primary obligation is to our clients, and our priorities are shaped by their interests. That freedom is rare in this industry’ and it’s what drew me to ’ockton. I’m excited to build on our momentum”across MEA.”

Today’s news’follows Lockton’s expansion into Saudi Arabia last year.

MENAFN27102026000070015918ID1111873059