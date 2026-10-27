Trelleborg exhibits innovations for medical components and devices at Compamed 2026
(MENAFN- Cision) Trelleborg Medical Solutions exhibits advanced products and capabilities for medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotech applications at Compamed 2026 in Dusseldorf from November 16 to 17 at stand F02 in hall 8A.
Trelleborg focuses on its Integrated Solutions program This approach simplifies development and manufacturing systems and enhances supply chains a d logist cs processes, dri ing cost savingsthrough bundled purchasing, consolidate audit , shipp ng¦nbsp;and logis cs.
Carsten Stehle, Business Unit President, Commercial & Operations Europe,“says: “We suppor medical devic and life scienc companies globally as a full-service partner for the design, development, pro otypin and serial production of polymer-based solutions. With our newest facility in Costa Rica open and operational, this vision of better serving customers is fur” er enhanced.”
Trelleborg also showcases its customized solutions designed to meet the unique demands of cardiology applications. From pacemakers to valves and surgical equipment, Trelleborg innovations ensure safe procedures, enhance performance and ultimately’improve patients’ quality of life.
Jean-Marie Gury, Business Developm“nt Manager, says: “Medical device innovation is accelerating in areas such as cardiovascular intervention and minimally invasive therapies. Our ability to combine materials science, component engineering and integrated manufacturing expertise helps customers solve complex design challenges and bring life-changing technologies to market faster.
“Compamed gives attendees a hands-on look at how we're partnering with the industry's leading OEMs to shape the next generat”on of medical devices.”
Florance Veronelli, Product Manager“ BioPharma Solutions, says: “SUS solutions, made from various materials including thermoplastics, silicones and composites, can be processed into tubes, custom moldings, assemblies and many other applications. For example, lightweigh™ and non-reactive BioPharmaPro™ advanced composite columns serve as a high-quality replacement for reusable systems made from stainless steel or acrylic. This is because the products, made from reinforced polypropylene thermoplastics, have exceptionally good mechanical properties tha” can also be recycled after use.”
Further highlights include ’he customer benefits of Trelleborg’s medical device development process and investment in its expanded Innovation Center.
Jeff Westom, Innovation Center and New“Product Development Director, says: “Speed to market and high-quality, reliable supply are critical factors in our customer partnerships. We know they choose us for our expertise in tooling, technical solutions and ability to assist with the entire development process.
“Construction is underway on our expanded 5,110 square meter/55,000 square feet Innovation Center where we will deliver on all these aspects and provide an exceptional customer experience from early-stage prototyping to high-vol”me commercialization all under one roof.”
For more details about Trelleborg Medical Solutions, visit
For further details about Compamed, visit:
-ends-
Trelleborg focuses on its Integrated Solutions program This approach simplifies development and manufacturing systems and enhances supply chains a d logist cs processes, dri ing cost savingsthrough bundled purchasing, consolidate audit , shipp ng¦nbsp;and logis cs.
Carsten Stehle, Business Unit President, Commercial & Operations Europe,“says: “We suppor medical devic and life scienc companies globally as a full-service partner for the design, development, pro otypin and serial production of polymer-based solutions. With our newest facility in Costa Rica open and operational, this vision of better serving customers is fur” er enhanced.”
Trelleborg also showcases its customized solutions designed to meet the unique demands of cardiology applications. From pacemakers to valves and surgical equipment, Trelleborg innovations ensure safe procedures, enhance performance and ultimately’improve patients’ quality of life.
Jean-Marie Gury, Business Developm“nt Manager, says: “Medical device innovation is accelerating in areas such as cardiovascular intervention and minimally invasive therapies. Our ability to combine materials science, component engineering and integrated manufacturing expertise helps customers solve complex design challenges and bring life-changing technologies to market faster.
“Compamed gives attendees a hands-on look at how we're partnering with the industry's leading OEMs to shape the next generat”on of medical devices.”
Florance Veronelli, Product Manager“ BioPharma Solutions, says: “SUS solutions, made from various materials including thermoplastics, silicones and composites, can be processed into tubes, custom moldings, assemblies and many other applications. For example, lightweigh™ and non-reactive BioPharmaPro™ advanced composite columns serve as a high-quality replacement for reusable systems made from stainless steel or acrylic. This is because the products, made from reinforced polypropylene thermoplastics, have exceptionally good mechanical properties tha” can also be recycled after use.”
Further highlights include ’he customer benefits of Trelleborg’s medical device development process and investment in its expanded Innovation Center.
Jeff Westom, Innovation Center and New“Product Development Director, says: “Speed to market and high-quality, reliable supply are critical factors in our customer partnerships. We know they choose us for our expertise in tooling, technical solutions and ability to assist with the entire development process.
“Construction is underway on our expanded 5,110 square meter/55,000 square feet Innovation Center where we will deliver on all these aspects and provide an exceptional customer experience from early-stage prototyping to high-vol”me commercialization all under one roof.”
For more details about Trelleborg Medical Solutions, visit
For further details about Compamed, visit:
-ends-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment