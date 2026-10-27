Saudi Arabia Warns Some Batches Of Arla Protein Pudding May Have Glass Recall Issued
The warning covers chocolate, hazelnut latte, salted caramel and crème brûlée flavours, sold in 6x200g packs and manufactured in Denmark.Recommended For You
The SFDA said the precautionary recall was initiated voluntarily by the company and affects certain batches of its products worldwide.
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No reports involving the products have been recorded in Saudi Arabia so far, the authority said.
The affected batches are ES26257001, ES26282001, ES26284001, ES26284002, ES26284003, ES26247001, ES26274001, ES26276001, ES26276002, ES26267001 and ES26273001.
The SFDA urged consumers not to consume the affected products and to dispose of them immediately.
It also advised anyone who experiences a sore throat, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting after consuming the products to seek medical attention.
The authority said it had taken the necessary measures with the manufacturer to withdraw the affected products from the market and ensure the recall was carried out urgently.
It added that voluntary recalls are a global food safety practice conducted by food businesses under the supervision of regulatory authorities to protect consumers.
The SFDA stressed that the recall does not exempt the manufacturer from legal liability for any harm caused by its products under applicable laws and regulations.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring food safety and ensuring compliance with approved standards, urging the public to report food-related violations through its unified contact centre at 19999.ALSO READ
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