Sharjah Ruler Announces Women-Only Tower Opposite Kalba Clock Tower
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah Ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has announced plans to build a women-only tower opposite Kalba Clock Tower, near Kalba University, to prevent overcrowding among men, women and children at the existing tower.
Speaking on the direct line programme, he said the project would also include a garden with ample parking spaces and a covered hall featuring various games.ALSO READ
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