Discover Wireless Hotel Iot Solutions At Equiphotel Paris 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 26, 2026 10:40 pm - Explore hotel technology at EquipHotel Paris 2026, including Zigbee room automation, HVAC control, energy metering and open IoT integration.

EquipHotel Paris 2026 will bring together hotel owners, technology providers, distributors and system integrators from 2–5 November at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Visitors can explore wireless hotel IoT solutions for room automation, HVAC control, energy monitoring and open platform integration.

Xiamen OWON Technology Co., Ltd., a China-based IoT device manufacturer and OEM/ODM partner, will present its connected hotel technologies in Pavilion 7.3 at Stand P7.3-F099. Visitors can learn more about OWON at EquipHotel Paris 2026 before meeting the team in Paris.

Wireless Hotel Room Automation

Hotels increasingly need connected devices that work together instead of operating as separate products. A wireless hotel automation system may include thermostats, door and window sensors, motion sensors, environmental sensors, smart plugs, energy meters and IoT gateways.

For example, a Zigbee door sensor can detect when a balcony door is opened and report the status to the automation platform. Depending on the system configuration, this information can be used to adjust HVAC operation and reduce unnecessary heating or cooling.

Wireless installation can be especially useful in hotel renovation projects because it can reduce new control wiring, shorten installation time and limit disruption to normal operations.

HVAC Control and Energy Monitoring

Smart thermostats and room sensors can support occupancy-based HVAC control, fan coil operation, boiler heating and centralized temperature management. Hotels should confirm that the selected thermostat is compatible with the existing HVAC equipment and intended gateway or management platform.

Smart energy meters provide visibility into electricity consumption across guest rooms, HVAC equipment, lighting, public areas and technical rooms. Protocols such as MQTT, HTTP and Modbus can help system integrators connect energy data with an EMS, BMS or third-party platform.

A Zigbee motion sensor can also provide room activity information for lighting and HVAC automation. Combining motion data with door status and temperature information can provide a more reliable basis for hotel automation.

Meet a Chinese Hotel IoT Manufacturer in Paris

OWON Technology is part of LILLIPUT Group, founded in 1993. Its portfolio includes Zigbee sensors, smart thermostats, energy meters, IoT gateways, smart plugs and control devices for hotels, apartments and smart buildings.

OWON supports international distributors, hotel automation providers, HVAC companies, system integrators and smart-device brands with hardware development, embedded software, gateway integration and OEM/ODM services.

Meet OWON at EquipHotel Paris 2026:

Date: 2–5 November 2026

Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles

Pavilion: 7.3

Stand: P7.3-F099

Visit the official EquipHotel Paris website for additional event information.