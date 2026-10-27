Tickets Go on Sale for the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show's Biggest Edition
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Abu Dhabi, 27 October 2026: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, is pleased to announce that tickets for the 2026 edition are now on sale. The eighth and largest edition of ADIBS since the Show's launch, will return to ADNEC Marina from November 19 to 22, 2026, under the theme “Life on and Beyond the Wat”r”.
As the region's largest and fastest-growing marine exhibition, ADIBS 2026 gives visitors a chance to step into the marine lifestyle firsthand, with thousands of visitors expected across the four-day event. The Show welcomes everyone from first-time visitors and families to experienced sailors and marine professionals.
This year's edition introduces four new sectors — covering the latest marine technologies, boating essentials, wellness and outdoor livin— — widening ADIBS beyond its traditional marine audience. The region's dedicated Charter Show returns, with a bespoke Waterfront Lounge offering a refined setting.
Visitors can take advantage of an enlarged Sea Trial Zone, offering serious buyers the chance to take part in live, on-water demonstrations, while the enhanced Navigation Hub returns with scenic boat trips for those simply looking to get out on the water. More exciting entertainment and visitor offerings for 2026 will be announced in the lead-up to the Show.
In the spirit of the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, ADIBS continues to grow as a destination for every generation, with an enhanced Kids Zone, family ticket packages covering up to two adults and four children per booking, and live entertainment on the Sunset Terrace rounding out the visitor experience.
Whether you are looking to discover the latest in boating, explore state-of-the-art fishing gear, browse marine equipment, or enjoy a wide range of lifestyle and outdoor living products, ADIBS 2026 has something for everyone.
Visitors will have ample time to explore the impressive displays, network with industry leaders, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere at Abu Dhabi's premier marine event.
Tickets for ADIBS 2026 are now available to purchase online here. Book your tickets today and be part of an unmissable marine experience.
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As the region's largest and fastest-growing marine exhibition, ADIBS 2026 gives visitors a chance to step into the marine lifestyle firsthand, with thousands of visitors expected across the four-day event. The Show welcomes everyone from first-time visitors and families to experienced sailors and marine professionals.
This year's edition introduces four new sectors — covering the latest marine technologies, boating essentials, wellness and outdoor livin— — widening ADIBS beyond its traditional marine audience. The region's dedicated Charter Show returns, with a bespoke Waterfront Lounge offering a refined setting.
Visitors can take advantage of an enlarged Sea Trial Zone, offering serious buyers the chance to take part in live, on-water demonstrations, while the enhanced Navigation Hub returns with scenic boat trips for those simply looking to get out on the water. More exciting entertainment and visitor offerings for 2026 will be announced in the lead-up to the Show.
In the spirit of the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, ADIBS continues to grow as a destination for every generation, with an enhanced Kids Zone, family ticket packages covering up to two adults and four children per booking, and live entertainment on the Sunset Terrace rounding out the visitor experience.
Whether you are looking to discover the latest in boating, explore state-of-the-art fishing gear, browse marine equipment, or enjoy a wide range of lifestyle and outdoor living products, ADIBS 2026 has something for everyone.
Visitors will have ample time to explore the impressive displays, network with industry leaders, and enjoy a vibrant atmosphere at Abu Dhabi's premier marine event.
Tickets for ADIBS 2026 are now available to purchase online here. Book your tickets today and be part of an unmissable marine experience.
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