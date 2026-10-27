Children's Mercy Partners With Heartland Soccer For 2026 Heartland Invitational Tournaments

MENAFN - GetNews) New partnership supports two weekends of youth soccer competitions in the Kansas City metro

Overland Park, Kansas - October 27, 2026 - Heartland Soccer Association is proud to announce Children's Mercy as the title sponsor of the 2026 Children's Mercy Heartland Invitational Tournaments, launching a new partnership focused on supporting young athletes, families and youth sports throughout the Kansas City community.

The annual Heartland Invitational Tournaments will bring thousands of players, coaches and families to the Kansas City metro over two weekends this fall. Girls Weekend will take place Oct. 30–Nov. 1, followed by Boys Weekend Nov. 6–8. Matches will be played at Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex and Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex.

Nearly 700 teams are expected to compete across the two weekends, bringing together youth soccer players and families from across the Kansas City metro and surrounding states.

“At Children's Mercy, everything we do is centered on helping kids thrive,” said Mary Heinrich, Senior Director, Integrated Marketing.“That's why we're excited to sponsor the Heartland Invitational this year, which brings together young athletes from across the region for a weekend of competition, teamwork and fun. We're proud to support an event that encourages physical activity, resilience and the lifelong benefits of youth sports.”

As title sponsor, Children's Mercy will have a prominent presence throughout both tournament weekends, connecting one of the region's leading pediatric health systems with thousands of youth athletes and families participating in the Heartland Invitational.

“We're excited to welcome Children's Mercy as the title sponsor of the Heartland Invitational Tournaments,” said Shane Hackett, executive director of Heartland Soccer Association.“Children's Mercy has a long-standing commitment to children and families throughout our community, which makes them a great fit for this event. We're proud to have them alongside us as we welcome thousands of players and families to Kansas City.”

Media coverage is encouraged throughout both tournament weekends.

For more information about the Children's Mercy Heartland Invitational Tournaments, visit heartlandsoccer

About Children's Mercy

Founded in 1897, Children's Mercy is a nationally recognized, independent pediatric health system and a world leader in pediatric translational research committed to transforming the lives of children and families. With hospitals and specialty clinics across Missouri and Kansas, Children's Mercy delivers world-class, family-centered care closer to home. As a nonprofit organization, Children's Mercy reinvests every dollar donated into advancing pediatric medicine, supporting innovative research, and training the next generation of pediatric specialists. With more than 800 pediatric experts, researchers and faculty we are dedicated to improving outcomes and creating a healthier future for all children. Children's Mercy has earned repeated recognition from U.S. News & World Report as one of“America's Best Children's Hospitals” and is the first health system in Missouri or Kansas to receive six consecutive Magnet designations for nursing excellence. Thanks to generous philanthropic support and a strong volunteer community, Children's Mercy provides hope, comfort and the prospect of brighter tomorrows to every child who comes through its doors. Visit Children's Mercy and the Children's Mercy Research Institute to learn more, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Bluesky and YouTube for the latest news and videos.

About Heartland Soccer Association

Heartland Soccer is the largest youth soccer league in the country with more than 1,350 league teams per season, 55,000 league youth players, 3,500 tournament teams each year, 59,000 tournament players each year, 4,000 coaches and over 2,000 active referees. Heartland Soccer Association was formed in 1977 and has grown from an initial 600 players to serving teams from 16 states and internationally with league and tournaments.

For more information, visit heartlandsoccer

Heartland Soccer has several opportunities for league and tournament sponsorship. Heartland partners with like-minded businesses who understand that investing in young people today creates a better community for all in the future. Partners are important team members in creating an increasingly growing soccer family in our community. Sponsorship provides businesses with increased brand visibility while making a direct impact on developing Kansas City's youth through soccer.

For more information on sponsorship, please contact Bridgette Samuelson at...