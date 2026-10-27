Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline 2026: Therapeutic Candidates, Clinical Trial Insights, And Companies Leading Drug Development Astellas Pharma, Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharma, Novartis, Alkeus

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 27, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline constitutes 90+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market.

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Age-Related Macular Degeneration companies working in the treatment market are Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, and others, are developing therapies for the Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment



Emerging Age-Related Macular Degeneration therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan), Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market in the coming years.

In October 2026, EyePoint announced that DURAVYU failed to achieve its primary endpoint of non-inferiority in visual acuity compared with aflibercept in wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Nevertheless, the study demonstrated a 38% reduction in treatment burden, with over half of the treated eyes requiring no supplemental injections through Week 56. The company plans to conduct further analyses of the trial results.

In October 2026, Novartis updated its clinical trial record on October 13 for an ongoing recruitment-stage, randomized, placebo-controlled study investigating the dose response, efficacy, and safety of FWY003 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The trial is expected to enroll 272 participants.

In September 2026, Ocular Therapeutix announced on September 15 that discussions with the FDA during its pre-New Drug Application (NDA) meeting supported the company's plan to submit an NDA in the fourth quarter of 2026. Its investigational axitinib hydrogel is designed to deliver sustained anti-angiogenic effects while reducing the frequency of treatment administration.

In August 2026, Ocugen announced on August 6 that the FDA had cleared its registrational Phase III ArMaDa3 trial evaluating OCU410 for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company expected to launch the study in the third quarter of 2026, with regulatory submissions planned for 2028.

In July 2026, The U.S. FDA has accepted Dyne Therapeutics' application for accelerated approval of zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen), an investigational therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients with mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping. The agency is expected to issue its decision by January 21, 2027. If approved, Dyne anticipates launching the therapy commercially during the early months of 2027, offering a potential new treatment option for eligible DMD patients.

In April 2026, The long-term analysis of the GATHER2 study further demonstrated the sustained efficacy of avacincaptad pegol over a two-year period, reinforcing its potential to slow disease progression in patients with geographic atrophy.

In March 2026, Ocugen's OCU410 (AAV5-RORA) in the Phase II ArMaDa trial showed positive 12-month topline results. The gene therapy demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in geographic atrophy lesion growth compared with the control group and was generally well tolerated, showing a favorable safety profile. The company is preparing for Phase III development. In December 2025, In the GATHER2 trial, two-year Phase III results for izervay (avacincaptad pegol) showed a continued and sustained reduction in geographic atrophy lesion progression, along with an acceptable safety profile. These findings further reinforce the therapeutic value of complement inhibition in the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye disease that affects the macula, the central part of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision. It primarily affects older adults and can lead to blurred central vision and difficulties with reading, driving, and recognizing faces. AMD is broadly classified into dry (atrophic) and wet (neovascular) forms. Treatment options include anti-VEGF therapies for wet AMD and approved complement inhibitors for geographic atrophy, an advanced form of dry AMD. Ongoing research focuses on developing innovative therapies to slow disease progression and preserve vision.

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Emerging Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol): Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio

SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan): Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Iptacopan (LNP023): Novartis

ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals

Tinlarebant (LBS-008): Belite Bio

XIFLAM: Inflammx Therapeutics

OCU410: Ocugen

OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals GS030: Gensight Biologics

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Route of Administration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Molecule Type

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Assessment by Product Type

Age-Related Macular Degeneration By Stage and Product Type

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Assessment by Route of Administration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration By Stage and Route of Administration

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Assessment by Molecule Type Age-Related Macular Degeneration by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Age-Related Macular Degeneration Report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Age-Related Macular Degeneration product details are provided in the report. Download the Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Age-Related Macular Degeneration therapies

Some of the key companies in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Age-Related Macular Degeneration are - Janssen Research & Development, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Eye Co Pty Ltd, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Aviceda Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Ascentage Pharma, OliX Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., Biophytis, Eyestem, Eyevensys, SanBio, Beta Therapeutics, MacRegen, Amarna Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Cognition Therapeutics, Ocugen, Catalyst Biosciences, Endogena Therapeutics, Oculogenex, Clover Therapeutics, and others.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis:

The Age-Related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

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Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of AMD: The growing aging population and increasing burden of age-related macular degeneration are driving demand for innovative therapies to manage wet and dry AMD.

Advancements in Novel Therapeutics: The development of therapies targeting complement pathways, anti-VEGF mechanisms, and other disease-related targets is expanding the AMD pipeline and creating opportunities for improved treatment outcomes.

High Unmet Medical Needs: Limitations of existing treatments, including frequent intravitreal injections for wet AMD and limited therapeutic options for dry AMD, are encouraging research into longer-acting and disease-modifying therapies.

Increasing R&D Investments and Clinical Trials: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing in gene therapies, cell-based approaches, and novel drug candidates to improve treatment efficacy and reduce the burden of repeated administration. Growing Focus on Personalized Treatment: Advances in retinal imaging, disease classification, and biomarker research are supporting the development of targeted treatment strategies and potentially improving patient selection and clinical outcomes.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Market Barriers



High Clinical Development Costs: Developing novel AMD therapies requires substantial investment in clinical trials, long-term safety monitoring, and regulatory compliance, increasing financial risks for developers.

Challenges in Demonstrating Clinical Efficacy: AMD progression varies among patients, and demonstrating meaningful improvements in visual acuity or slowing disease progression can be challenging, particularly in dry AMD.

Safety and Treatment-Related Risks: Intravitreal administration may be associated with complications such as endophthalmitis, retinal detachment, and increased intraocular pressure, while novel therapies require rigorous safety evaluation.

Regulatory and Approval Uncertainties: Complex clinical endpoints, lengthy follow-up periods, and stringent regulatory requirements may delay the approval and commercialization of investigational AMD treatments. Limited Patient Access and Treatment Adherence: High treatment costs, reimbursement restrictions, the need for repeated injections, and difficulties accessing specialized retinal care may limit the adoption of emerging therapies.

Scope of Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Age-Related Macular Degeneration Companies: Astellas Pharma/Iveric Bio, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Belite Bio, Inflammx Therapeutics, Ocugen, OliX Pharmaceuticals, Gensight Biologics, and others

Key Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapies: IZERVAY (avacincaptad pegol), SYFOVRE (pegcetacoplan), Iptacopan (LNP023), ALK-001, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), XIFLAM, OCU410, OLX301A, GS030, and others

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutic Assessment: Age-Related Macular Degeneration current marketed and Age-Related Macular Degeneration emerging therapies Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Dynamics: Age-Related Macular Degeneration market drivers and Age-Related Macular Degeneration market barriers

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Table of Contents

1. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Report Introduction

2. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Executive Summary

3. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Overview

4. Age-Related Macular Degeneration- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Preclinical Stage Products

10. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment

11. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Key Companies

14. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Key Products

15. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Unmet Needs

16. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.