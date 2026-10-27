Team Kimes Design Launches DIY Marketing, A Self-Serve Marketing Toolbox For Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Team Kimes Design of Menifee, California has launched DIY Marketing at diymarketing, a self-serve platform giving small business owners a free Business Snapshot Report plus monthly marketing tools including AI phone answering, reputation management, listings sync, social media management, and AI websites.

OCTOBER 27, 2026 - MENIFEE, CA - Team Kimes Design, a family-owned digital marketing studio based in Menifee, California, has launched DIY Marketing at diymarketing, a self-serve platform that gives small business owners the same marketing tools the studio uses for its own clients, without requiring an agency contract.

The platform opens with a free Business Snapshot Report. A business owner enters their business name and receives a report showing how their business appears on Google next to nearby competitors, including their listings, reviews, and search visibility, along with the specific fixes most likely to improve their results.

Businesses that want help fixing what the report finds can subscribe to individual tools inside the platform, including 24/7 AI phone answering, reputation and review management, listings sync across directories, an AI social media manager, and an AI website with hosting and a custom domain. Each tool is priced monthly and can be added or removed at any time.

"Most small business owners know their marketing needs work. What they do not know is where they actually stand," said Jason Kimes, owner of Team Kimes Design. "The Snapshot Report answers that in about a minute, for free. After that, they can fix it themselves, use the tools, or hire us. Any of those is fine with me."

DIY Marketing is available now at The Business Snapshot Report is free and requires no credit card.

About Team Kimes Design:

Team Kimes Design is a family-owned digital marketing and web design studio in Menifee, California, with more than 30 years of experience in marketing, branding, and design. The studio serves small businesses across the Inland Empire and Southern California with website design, SEO, social media marketing, reputation management, and AI-powered marketing tools. Learn more at

Media contact: Jason Kimes, Team Kimes Design, (951) 349-4950,...