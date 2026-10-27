Key Future Network (KFN) Expands With Kfn.One, A Bilingual Home For 200+ Interviews, Future In Focus: 2030 And The KFN Podcast

MENAFN - GetNews)"KFN (Key Future Network): independent journalism since 2013, featuring original interviews with the CEOs, policymakers, educators and community leaders shaping what comes next."Key Future Network (KFN), an independent journalism organization founded in 2013 by Anya Gupta, has established kfn as its digital home. The site brings together more than 200 published interviews, videos and reports, the flagship series“The Future In Focus: 2030,” The KFN Podcast, a daily news brief and KFN Monthly issues, available in English and Spanish.

Walnut Creek, California, United States - October 27, 2026 - Key Future Network (KFN), an independent journalism organization based in the San Francisco Bay Area, has established kfn as its digital home. The move expands KFN's editorial footprint beyond YouTube with original written content, podcasts and special reports. Through the site, readers can access more than 200 published videos, interviews and reports in one place, in English and Spanish.

From a one-person channel to an interview and editorial network

Founder Anya Gupta launched KFN in 2013 as a one-person digital news channel focused on making news accessible and engaging for younger audiences. Between 2015 and 2018, the channel grew to more than 100 published pieces covering local events, community profiles and emerging technology. From 2020 to 2022, KFN shifted toward long-form interviews and future-oriented reporting with local leaders, educators and policymakers. In 2023, the network marked its tenth year with nearly 200 published videos.

In 2024, KFN debuted its flagship interview series,“The Future In Focus: 2030.” The series explores where communities and the world are headed by 2030 through conversations with CEOs, board members and civic leaders. In 2025, the network launched The KFN Podcast and began collaborations with the Diablo Valley College (DVC) Alumni Association, East Bay Chambers of Commerce and educational institutions. That year, KFN's work was featured in The DVC Inquirer, SFist and the East Bay Times.

What readers will find at kfn

The kfn platform organizes KFN's journalism into several sections:



Interviews: in-depth conversations with CEOs, policymakers, educators, healthcare leaders and innovators, also available on the KFN YouTube channel and YouTube Shorts

The Future In Focus: 2030: the flagship series on the decade ahead

Today: a daily curated U.S. and world news brief

KFN Monthly: longer thematic issues, published monthly since May 2026

The KFN Podcast: audio conversations available on podcast platforms

Fights for You: original reporting and campaigns on issues affecting readers

Your Voice: a space for community perspectives Colleges: education-focused coverage and campus partnerships

KFN's reporting covers technology, public policy, education, business leadership, health, workforce development and community. Recent interviews have included a member of the U.S. House of Representatives discussing civic engagement and the role of AI in society. They have also included the Executive Chef at San Francisco's Proper Hotel on the future of food, along with technology leaders on how AI will work alongside people.

Independent and free to access

KFN operates without corporate ownership or outside editorial control, and publishes its editorial standards at kfn. All KFN content is available at no cost across YouTube, podcast platforms and kfn. The network's mission is to produce future-oriented journalism that connects communities with the people and ideas driving meaningful change.

“Local journalism and future-oriented reporting are essential to civic life,” said Anya Gupta, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Key Future Network.“Making kfn our home lets us give readers every interview, report and podcast in one place, in English and Spanish, and free to everyone.”

Gupta, a student at Claremont McKenna College, is also an elected member of the Contra Costa County Behavioral Health Board. KFN's affiliations include Diablo Valley College, the DVC Marketing Club, the DVC Alumni Association, East Bay Chambers of Commerce and Contra Costa TV.

KFN's full interview library is available at , and more about the network is available at .

About Key Future Network (KFN)

Key Future Network (KFN) is an independent journalism organization dedicated to future-oriented reporting and community storytelling. Founded in 2013 by Anya Gupta and based in the San Francisco Bay Area, KFN produces original video interviews, podcast episodes and editorial content featuring CEOs, policymakers, educators and community leaders. Through its flagship series“The Future In Focus: 2030,” The KFN Podcast and KFN Monthly, the network explores the ideas and people shaping the decade ahead.

More information is available at .