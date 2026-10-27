MUBUTV Music Business Television Expands Consulting Services To Help Independent Musicians Build Sustainable Careers

MENAFN - GetNews)""We built MUBUTV | Music Business Television because we saw a gap between the knowledge that top industry executives carry and the access that independent artists actually have to that knowledge. Our consulting service is designed to bridge that gap, one conversation at a time.""MUBUTV | Music Business Television, co-founded by Ritch Esra and Eric Knight, has expanded its coaching and consulting services, offering musicians and aspiring music industry professionals a structured pathway to career development. The platform now provides a complimentary 15-minute discovery call as the first step toward personalized guidance in navigating the modern music landscape.

Los Angeles, California - October 27, 2026 - MUBUTV | Music Business Television, the media and education platform co-founded by Ritch Esra and Eric Knight, has formally expanded its coaching and consulting division, providing musicians and emerging music industry professionals with direct access to strategic career guidance tailored to the realities of the current marketplace.

The expansion centers on a structured consulting model that begins with a complimentary 15-minute discovery call, available through the dedicated booking page at mubutv. During this initial session, prospective clients discuss their goals, challenges, and current standing in the music industry. Those who move forward are matched with paid consulting services that address specific areas of career development, from release strategies and brand positioning to understanding royalty structures and building professional networks.

Esra, who founded The Music Business Registry and served as a former A&R Executive at Arista Records, brings decades of experience in music business education, having taught at institutions including UCLA and Musicians Institute. Knight, a recording artist with rock act Disciples of Babylon and founder of artist management company Persistent Management, adds a practitioner's perspective to every consulting engagement. Together, the two have shaped MUBUTV | Music Business Television into a platform that delivers executive-level knowledge directly to independent artists.

The platform's interviews with prominent music executives have given viewers rare access to the strategic thinking that drives decisions at the highest levels of the industry. Among the notable figures featured in MUBUTV | Music Business Television programming is the legendary late executive Clive Davis, whose decades of leadership reshaped how the industry identifies and develops talent. Other guests have included world-renowned music attorney and author Donald Passman, veteran record producer Mike Clink, legendary A&R executive John Kalodner, and producer Bob Ezrin, whose visionary work defined the sound of modern rock.

The consulting service represents a natural progression from the platform's media content. While the interview series and the Music Business Insider Podcast, hosted by Esra and Knight, deliver broad industry knowledge to a wide audience, the one-on-one consulting sessions allow for targeted, individualized planning. Musicians at various stages of their careers can receive guidance that accounts for their unique circumstances, whether they are releasing their first project or looking to transition from local recognition to a wider audience.

A key theme across the MUBUTV | Music Business Television platform is the idea that musicians can build viable, long-lasting careers without depending on major label support. As Esra has noted, major labels no longer develop artists from the ground up and instead function as amplifiers. Knight has echoed this, emphasizing that artists today have more power to reach their audience than at any other time in the history of the music business. The consulting service reinforces this message by equipping artists with the operational understanding and strategic frameworks that were once available only to those with label backing. Topics covered in consulting sessions often include digital distribution, audience development, revenue diversification, and professional branding.

The Music Business Insider Podcast, which has become one of the most recognized programs in its category, continues to serve as a companion resource for consulting clients and general listeners alike. Episodes regularly feature conversations with executives, managers, producers, and other professionals who share practical insights drawn from real-world experience. The podcast is available across major streaming platforms and through the MUBUTV | Music Business Television YouTube channel, where subscribers can also access the full library of video interviews and educational content.

MUBUTV | Music Business Television encourages musicians and aspiring professionals to subscribe to its YouTube channel for ongoing access to new interviews and educational programming. The platform also maintains active presences on Instagram and TikTok, where shorter-form content highlights key takeaways from interviews and podcast episodes.

For those considering the consulting service, the initial discovery call carries no obligation. The 15-minute session is designed to determine whether the paid consulting engagement would be a productive fit for the individual's goals and current career position. Bookings can be made directly at mubutv.

About Us

MUBUTV | Music Business Television is a media and education platform co-founded by Ritch Esra and Eric Knight, dedicated to helping musicians and music industry professionals understand and navigate the modern music business. Through interviews with top executives, the Music Business Insider Podcast, and personalized coaching and consulting services, MUBUTV | Music Business Television provides the knowledge and tools artists need to build independent careers. Its mission is to educate, empower, and engage musicians and industry professionals of the twenty-first century.

CONTACT:

@mubutv