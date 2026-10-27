Alphabet Q3 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Capex And Cash Flow

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Alphabet Q3 earnings preview: can Cloud growth keep the spending story credible?

Alphabet reports third-quarter results after the US close on 28 October. Cloud is accelerating, but free cash flow has turned negative and the market wants proof the spending pays off.

Source: Adobe images Earnings season Artificial intelligence

Written by

Angeline Ong MSTA

Senior Investment Analyst and Senior Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-10-27T12:34:15+0000

Alphabet has spent the past year showing that AI can drive real revenue, which has quietly changed the question investors are asking. The debate is no longer whether growth is there. It is whether that growth can justify a capital bill that has already pushed free cash flow below zero. Search is holding up, Cloud is speeding up and the order book is enormous. The market simply wants to know when the cash starts coming back.

What the market expects

Based on 42 estimates sourced via Reuters, consensus sits at $128.2 billion of revenue, up about 25% on the $102.35 billion reported a year ago, with earnings per share of $3.02 against $3.10 last year. The LSEG StarMine SmartEstimate is only a touch higher at $3.03, which implies a predicted surprise of just 0.31%. That makes this close to a coin toss on the earnings line, particularly as Alphabet narrowly missed expectations in both the first and second quarters of 2026. Estimate revisions have leaned positive over the past month, with 18 upgrades against 11 downgrades. Alphabet gives no quarterly guidance, so these numbers are the benchmark, and a small beat would barely register on its own.

Q2 set the tone

Revenue came in at $119.8 billion, up 24%, with an operating margin of 34%. Adjusted earnings of $2.85 per share landed just below the $2.89 LSEG expected. Search and other revenue grew 17% to $63.3 billion and YouTube advertising rose 13% to $11.1 billion. The shares still fell sharply afterwards, mainly because management lifted its 2026 capex range to $195 billion to $205 billion from $180 billion to $190 billion. Headline Q2 earnings of $9.11 per share were also inflated by roughly $98 billion of unrealised gains on the company's equity securities portfolio. Consensus strips that out, but reported figures could look noisy again.

Looking further out

The Street is looking for full-year 2026 revenue of around $500.3 billion, with EBITDA of about $234.3 billion. Growth is expected to carry on into next year, with 2027 revenue pencilled in at $625.7 billion, an increase of roughly 25%. Taking the first two quarters as reported, the full-year number implies something like $142 billion of revenue in the fourth quarter, so the outlook commentary on the call could matter as much as the third-quarter print itself.

Cloud is where the argument will be settled

Google Cloud revenue jumped 82% to $24.8 billion last quarter, and operating income climbed to $8.8 billion from $2.8 billion a year earlier. That is a margin of 35.6%, which is hard to argue with for a business growing at that pace. LSEG consensus is looking for revenue of about $29.6 billion this time, close to double the year-ago figure. The range of estimates is wide, from $25.0 billion to $36.7 billion across 26 contributing analysts, reflecting genuine uncertainty about the pace of Cloud acceleration.

Underneath that sits a backlog of $514 billion, up from about $460 billion a quarter earlier, with about half expected to turn into revenue over the next 24 months. Alphabet also began recognising revenue from TPU systems delivered into customers' own data centres in the second quarter, although the CFO said most of that revenue will land in 2027. Margins are the thing to watch here. The Wiz acquisition creates some headwind for the rest of the year, and hardware sales generally carry lower margins than cloud services, though the CFO has said Alphabet does not break out margins for any specific products or infrastructure components.

Capex and free cash flow are the part that matters most

Revenue stories are easy to find right now. What separates the winners is whether the cash can keep up. Capital spending hit $44.9 billion in the second quarter, above the $39.1 billion of operating cash flow, leaving free cash flow at negative $5.9 billion. That was the first negative quarter since the 2004 IPO. Hitting the new guidance implies roughly $57 billion to $62 billion a quarter in the second half, and the CFO has said spending will rise significantly again in 2027.

Funding has been the other talking point. Alphabet announced an equity capital raise of $84.75 billion in early June. It comprised a $10 billion private placement with Berkshire Hathaway, a $34.75 billion underwritten public offering, and a $40 billion at-the-market programme. That was followed by a $25 billion US dollar bond in August and a debut A$5.5 billion Australian dollar bond that drew more than A$18 billion in orders. Appetite is clearly there, but a bigger capex number without a matching lift in Cloud would revive the worries that hit the shares in July.

Search has a tougher comparison

Search growth began accelerating in the third quarter of last year, when Search and other revenue grew 15% after 12% in the second quarter, so the base is harder this time. The CFO flagged the tougher comparison on the second-quarter call, noting that Alphabet will begin comparing against the acceleration in search performance that started in Q3 2025. Growth had already eased from 19% in the first quarter to 17% in the second, with Search and other revenue at $63.3 billion.

What to watch on 28 October

Beyond the headline numbers, the things worth watching:



Revenue near or above the $128.2 billion consensus, with Cloud growth sustaining close to the 82% rate posted last quarter

Any change to the $195 billion to $205 billion capex range, plus a first steer on 2027

Search growth against a tougher comparison, with Google Advertising consensus at $83.4 billion Backlog above $514 billion and more detail on when TPU deals turn into revenue

Options markets are pricing a sizeable move after the report, which fits a stock that has been volatile into the print.

Alphabet stock price, technical analysis

It has been a bumpy few months for Alphabet. The shares trade at around $317.94, which is some 28% below the record high of around $400 set in May, after the broader AI spending sell-off hit big tech and investors digested the capex guidance and negative free cash flow. That puts the price right on top of the $318 area where the stock settled following the July report. This is the line in the sand for those watching for a deeper pullback.

On the upside, a decent print could see a retest of resistance around $360, with a close above there reopening the route towards the record highs.

Source: IG Valuation is the real risk

Alphabet trades on a forward P/E of about 19.5 times, which is not demanding next to other AI winners, but it is not a free pass either. Negative free cash flow, rising debt and a capex number that keeps getting revised higher leave little room for a wobble in Cloud.

Important to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.