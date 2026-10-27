TJBA Elects New Head Calls For Expanding Jordanian-Turkish Trade Ties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 27 (Petra) – The newly elected Board of Directors of the Turkish-Jordanian Business Association (TJBA) has unanimously picked Salim Al-Dada as its president for the new term, while Jamal Fraiz will serve as vice chairman.

During its first meeting held Monday evening following its election by acclamation, the board also appointed Bilal Shawr as Secretary, Muhieddin Abu Laghd as Treasurer, and Ayman Abdel Hamid, Ayham Fakhr al-Din, and attorney Tariq Al-Far as board members.

In its annual meeting, the association's General Assembly discussed its operational priorities and strategic focus for the coming period.

These efforts aim to strengthen economic, commercial, and investment relations between Jordan and Türkiye, while expanding cooperation between the two nations' business communities.

According to an association statement issued on Tuesday, the meeting called for continuing to solidify commercial and investment ties, exploring opportunities for joint ventures, and overcoming obstacles facing investors.

The discussion also highlighted the need to broaden communication channels between Jordanian and Turkish companies to serve their shared economic interests.

Established in 2023, the association comprises businesspeople and investors from various economic sectors, Turkish companies operating or investing in the Kingdom, Jordanian firms with an interest in the Turkish market, and Turkish firms interested in the Jordanian market, all aiming to foster economic partnerships and build sustainable commercial and investment relations.

//Petra//AG