Jordan Signs $4M Project To Support Olive Sector Sustainability

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Agriculture signed a $4 million project agreement on Tuesday to improve the sustainability, productivity, and competitiveness of Jordan's olive sector while strengthening its resilience to climate and economic challenges.

The project, titled "Unlocking the Olive Economy: A Pathway to Sustainable Food Systems in Jordan (2026–2027)," aims to develop olive value chains, improve food systems, and expand access to financing and markets.

It includes developing digital databases and maps of olive orchards, strengthening quality control and product traceability systems, supporting innovation, and promoting sustainable farming practices to improve production efficiency and market access.

The signing was attended by UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, UNDP Resident Representative Randa Aboul-Hosn, and representatives of the United Nations and UNDP.

Agriculture Minister Saeb Khreisat said the project would focus on improving regulatory frameworks, institutional coordination, and digital transformation, including traceability systems for olives and olive oil. It will also support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and cooperatives in accessing financing, investment, and modern agricultural equipment.

Khreisat said the project prioritizes smallholder farmers and agricultural enterprises led by women and young people by expanding their access to technical services, financing, and markets.

He explained that the $4 million budget comprises $2 million from the UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund under its High-Impact Track and another $2 million from existing resources and projects of participating UN agencies.

Ritsema-Anderson highlighted cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and the importance of continued technical and financial support to improve agricultural development, investment conditions, and food security.

//Petra// AO