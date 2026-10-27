Palestinian Delegation Offers Condolences Over Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- A Palestinian delegation led by Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories Sheikh Muhammad Hussein offered condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack on Hamoud Church in Karak, at the instruction of President Mahmoud Abbas.

The delegation comprised Palestinian Ambassador to Jordan Atallah Khairy and Ramzi Khoury, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee and head of the Higher Presidential Committee for Church Affairs. Other Palestinian figures also took part.

The delegation delivered the condolences at the headquarters of the Hamoud Charitable Society.

Speaking on behalf of President Abbas, the Palestinian leadership, the Palestinian people and the delegation, Hussein extended condolences to King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people, adding that perpetrators had breached the most basic human values.

He said the delegation insisted on traveling from Palestine, despite the difficulties, to offer condolences, valuing the King's Hashemite custodianship over the holy sites and his stances.

Hussein prayed for God's mercy on the victims, patience for their families, and a swift recovery for the injured, supplicating Allah to protect Jordan and its people.

Meanwhile, delegation members said the visit reflects ties of blood, shared destiny and unity of position between the two peoples, stressing that security and stability of Jordan and Palestine are inseperable and lauding Palestinian-Jordanian relations, based on firm bonds of brotherhood and solidarity.

//Petra// NQ