18 Water Encroachments Dismantled In Balqa's South Shuna, Al-Kafrein Areas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) – The Ministry of Water and Irrigation/Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), in collaboration with the Jordan Water Company ("Miyahuna") and the Public Security Directorate (PSD), has conducted a crackdown in the South Shuna and Al-Kafrein areas in Balqa governorate to detect and remove encroachments on water resources.

According to a ministry statement issued on Tuesday, the campaign uncovered 18 instances of illegal water use.

These unauthorized connections were supplying farms, a commercial complex, large pools, private residences, and chalets.

During the campaign, the authorities removed illegal fixtures and filed official reports documenting the violations.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to its duties toward citizens and protection of their water rights, in accordance with the law.

It also valued cooperation and support provided by the Ministry of Interior, the PSD and the Judicial Council for this campaign, which aims to safeguard water resources.

//Petra//AG