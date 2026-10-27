JMD Issues Flash Flood Warning

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) - Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday for valleys and low-lying areas, including Aqaba and the Dead Sea, as severe weather impacts the Kingdom through Wednesday.

The JMD said the atmospheric instability will bring heavy downpour, thunderstorms, and occasional hail.

In its statement to "Petra," JMD Director Raed Khattab said scattered showers will hit various regions, significantly raising the risk of sudden flooding.

Moderate westerly to northwesterly winds are expected to pick up periodically, blowing dust across desert areas and reducing visibility before the rain begins.

Unstable weather will persist into Wednesday, accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures. Brief, intense downpours accompanied by lightning and thunder will keep the flood risk high throughout the day.

Weather conditions will ease by Thursday, bringing mild temperatures to most regions and moderate weather to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Late-night showers remain possible in the north and parts of central Jordan.

By Friday morning, temperatures will dip further, as only a slight chance of early morning rain will hit the north.

The JMD urged Jordanians to avoid flood-prone valleys and low-lying drainage areas, advising drivers to exercise caution due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

//Petra// HA