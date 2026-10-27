Ceasefire In Oleshky Area To Remain In Effect Until Evening Of November 1 Arakhamia
He recalled that, as part of an initiative by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to unblock Oleshky, the largest ceasefire to date along the largest section of the front in southern Ukraine began at 3:00 Kyiv time on October 27.
“This is the largest de-escalation since 2022. The ceasefire will remain in effect from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1. Every such de-escalation effort brings the long-awaited peace in Ukraine closer,” Arakhamia noted.Read also: Russian forces observing ceasefire in Oleshky as of 9 a.m., Ukrainian Marines say
As reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of October 27, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov announced the launch of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky.
Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook
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