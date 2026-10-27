Russians Fabricating 'Successes' In Velykyi Burluk Area, Military Spox Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, Spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, said this in a televised broadcast, Ukrinform reports.

“Well, they have not managed to expand it significantly. There are no settlements there where they could establish and hold positions effectively; the area consists mostly of tree lines and surrounding fields. So, I would not say there has been any significant expansion. Rather, Russian forces have a fairly widespread presence in the 'gray zone' around that settlement.

“Are they trying to drive Ukrainian forces out of there? Yes, they are trying. They are attempting various aggressive actions. But overall, I would not say the situation there is critical at the moment.

“On the other hand, what is characteristic of the Velykyi Burluk area is the absolutely fantastic statistics the Russians report to their own people, and the absolutely fantastic maps they draw for themselves. On the maps they present to their own political leadership, the area has effectively ceased to exist as a contested area and is already shown as occupied by Russian forces. The situation on the ground, however, is exactly the opposite,” Trehubov said.

Asked about the Russian practice of using civilians as cover for military operations, he said the last major attempt of this kind had been recorded about 10 days earlier in the Kupiansk sector.

: 196 combat engagements on frontline in past day as Russian pressure intensifies on Pokrovs

As reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv and 12 other settlements in the Kharkiv region came under Russian attack the previous day, leaving three people dead and eight injured.

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