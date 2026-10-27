Azerbaijan Cup: Araz-Nakhchivan Thrash Shimal 6-0 As Second Qualifying Round Begins

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The second qualifying round of the Azerbaijan Football Cup has begun, with Araz-Nakhchivan recording a commanding 6-0 victory over Shimal.

Araz-Nakhchivan defeated Shimal at Shamakhi City Stadium.

In another match, Marafon secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Zagatala at Marafon Arena.

As a result, Araz-Nakhchivan and Marafon have advanced to the round of 16, where they will face each other.

Three more matches are scheduled for Tuesday. At 5 p.m., Kur-Araz will host Sumgayit at SOCAR Polymer Arena, while Gabala will take on Mingachevir at Gabala City Stadium.

At 6 p.m., Sabail will face Zira at Bank Respublika Arena.

The remaining matches of the second qualifying round will be played on October 28 and 29.