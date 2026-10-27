President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On The Opening Of 7Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue
Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was posted on his social media pages.
The post reads: "7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on the theme 'Dialogue for a Common Future'."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment