Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On The Opening Of 7Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue

President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media Accounts Shared Video On The Opening Of 7Th World Forum On Intercultural Dialogue


Date: 2026-10-27 09:07:57

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's participation in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was posted on his social media pages.

The post reads: "7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on the theme 'Dialogue for a Common Future'."

MENAFN27102026000195011045ID1111872990


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search