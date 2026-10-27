Ronald Wright

Professor of Criminal Law, Wake Forest University

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Ron Wright is one of the nation's best known criminal justice scholars. He is the co-author of two casebooks in criminal procedure and sentencing; his empirical research concentrates on the work of criminal prosecutors. He is a board member of the Institute for Innovation in Prosecution (based at John Jay College of Criminal Justice), and has been an advisor or board member for Families Against Mandatory Minimum Sentences (FAMM), North Carolina Prisoner Legal Services, Inc., and the Winston-Salem Citizens' Police Review Board. Prior to joining the faculty, he was a trial attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice, prosecuting antitrust and other white-collar criminal cases. Ron and his wife, Amy, have two children.

1988–2026 Professor of Law, Wake Forest University

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