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Charles Wratto

Charles Wratto


Date: 2026-10-27 09:07:11

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Non-Resident Research Fellow, Igbinedion University Okada
Profile Articles

Charles Wratto is a scholar-practitioner working at the intersection of peace and human security. His research examines the roles of children in armed conflict and how states respond to crises and conflict.

Experience
  • –present Non-Resident Research Fellow, Igbinedion University
  • 2021–2024 Associate Professor of Peace, Politics, and Conflict Studies, Babes Bolyai University
Education
  • 2020 Babes-Bolyai University, Cluj Napoca, Romania, Doctor of Philosophy, Peace and Conflict Studies
  • 2013 Babes-Bolyai University, Cluj Napoca, Romania, Masters, Crisis and Conflict Management
  • 2009 Igbinedion University, Benin City, Nigeria, BSc. Honours, International Relations and Strategic Studies

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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