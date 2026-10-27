Charles Wratto
- Non-Resident Research Fellow, Igbinedion University Okada
Charles Wratto is a scholar-practitioner working at the intersection of peace and human security. His research examines the roles of children in armed conflict and how states respond to crises and conflict.Experience
- –present Non-Resident Research Fellow, Igbinedion University 2021–2024 Associate Professor of Peace, Politics, and Conflict Studies, Babes Bolyai University
- 2020 Babes-Bolyai University, Cluj Napoca, Romania, Doctor of Philosophy, Peace and Conflict Studies 2013 Babes-Bolyai University, Cluj Napoca, Romania, Masters, Crisis and Conflict Management 2009 Igbinedion University, Benin City, Nigeria, BSc. Honours, International Relations and Strategic Studies
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