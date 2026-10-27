Postdoctoral Research Associate in Entomology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

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Kylee Rae Noel is a postdoctoral research associate at UIUC with a Ph.D. in entomology. Her research focuses on insecticide resistance in mosquitoes, looking at the mechanisms behind resistance and the consequences of resistant phenotypes on different aspects of mosquito ecology. She also developed and now manages the Mosquito Ambassador Program, a statewide citizen science initiative that provides Illinois residents with the tools to collect mosquito eggs in their own yards.

–present Postdoctoral Research Associate in Entomology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Experience