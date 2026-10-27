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Tori Russell

Tori Russell


Date: 2026-10-27 09:07:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Ph.D. Candidate in Biomedical and Chemical Engineering, Rochester Institute of Technology
Profile Articles

Currently a PhD student and 2026 NSF Graduate Research Fellow, I research the intersection of tissue regeneration, virology, and mechanobiology. Co-mentored by Dr. Maureen Ferran and Dr. Karin Wuertz-Kozak, my current work utilizes CRISPR technology to track mechanobiological factors and investigate how viral infections drive lung fibrosis. Prior to my PhD, my research resulted in published, collaborative work exploring viral therapies for prostate cancer and developing targeted molecular imaging agents for triple-negative breast cancer.

Experience
  • –present Biomedical and Chemical Engineering PhD Student, Rochester Institute of Technology
Education
  • 2025 Rochester Institute of Technology, Biotechnology and Molecular Bioscience B.S.
  • 2025 Rochester Institute of Technology, Applied French Modern Language and Culture B.S.
Publications
  • 2026 Constitutive NF-kB Activation Is Amplified by VSV in Aggressive PC3 Prostate Cancer Cells That Resist Viral Oncolysis,

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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