Tori Russell

Currently a PhD student and 2026 NSF Graduate Research Fellow, I research the intersection of tissue regeneration, virology, and mechanobiology. Co-mentored by Dr. Maureen Ferran and Dr. Karin Wuertz-Kozak, my current work utilizes CRISPR technology to track mechanobiological factors and investigate how viral infections drive lung fibrosis. Prior to my PhD, my research resulted in published, collaborative work exploring viral therapies for prostate cancer and developing targeted molecular imaging agents for triple-negative breast cancer.

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